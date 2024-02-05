WWE drops major hint regarding potential WrestleMania plans ahead of RAW

The WWE Universe has been showing dissent about The Rock's SmackDown return for several days. But the Stamford-based promotion is seemingly pushing forward with its WrestleMania plans regardless.

Cody Rhodes will be in action against Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bull Rope match tonight on RAW. But The American Nightmare may finally set the record straight and accept Seth Rollins' WrestleMania challenge.

Rhodes noted on SmackDown that he would be coming for Reigns' Championship but not at WrestleMania, which leaves Seth Rollins as his only realistic option. Ahead of WWE RAW, the company has uploaded the following video to their YouTube channel, which appears to be a subtle hint that Rhodes will choose Rollins.

Fans will remember that Rhodes and Rollins already have quite a history, with their last feud ending inside Hell in a Cell, where Rhodes competed with a torn pectoral muscle.

The feud ended because Cody Rhodes had to take some time away from WWE, but they will likely reignite the flames at The Show of Shows this April.

Will Cody Rhodes get his hands on Roman Reigns in a WWE ring?

This is the question many fans have been asking all weekend since they are pushing for Rhodes to finish the story and lift the title.

Rhodes may be able to defeat Seth Rollins, but the World Heavyweight Championship isn't the same title that his father once had taken away from him, so fans feel that this would be a cheap cop-out.

Rhodes left WrestleMania last year without the Championship and won this year's Royal Rumble in a bid to complete his story.

The former champion earned the right to challenge Reigns by winning the Royal Rumble, and the fact that he stepped aside and allowed The Rock to take his place has fans both upset and frustrated since they wanted this win for Rhodes as much as he did.

