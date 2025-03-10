WWE drops subtle tease that Naomi didn’t attack Jade Cargill alone

The WWE Universe has been buzzing for months over the situation between Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Bianca Belair. The big mystery attacker reveal went down at Elimination Chamber as Cargill returned from her hiatus, but now there are more questions than answers. A new theory has just emerged on a potential massive swerve for the trio on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

Big Money Jade outed The Glow as her mystery attacker at WWE Elimination Chamber, destroying her as The EST watched from her Chamber pod, just days after she and Naomi dropped the Women's Tag Team Championship to The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. She then revealed shocking reasons for the attack. On Friday's SmackDown, an emotional Belair called Naomi to the ring. Wearing a neck brace, Naomi admitted to the attack, accusing the former AEW star of piggy-backing off her success, and using Belair. Bianca cried and declared their friendship to be over after they had words. As she left, Naomi called Belair an "ungrateful b***h," and knocked Cargill, as Jade was shown arriving backstage before rushing the ring and decimating her former ally.

Rumors and speculation have swirled within the WWE Universe on Belair and Cargill during the biggest time of the year. Now eagle-eyed viewers have floated a new theory after officials dropped an apparent subtle tease this past week. Fans pointed to how the former tag team champions wore white attire at Elimination Chamber while Cargill returned in all black.

Then on SmackDown this week, Naomi and Belair wore black and Cargill came out in white. Belair is already confirmed to challenge IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship in Las Vegas, but it appears there will be some controversial interference.

"Bianca Belair is the mastermind behind Jade Cargill’s attack. She bribed Naomi to do all this. It looks like Bianca will get interfered on at WM41 during the Women’s World Championship match," reads the theory.

Cargill is expected to return to the ring in the near future following Friday's explosive SmackDown. Her last match came on November 11 during RAW, where she and Belair retained their titles over Morgan and Rodriguez, who dethroned Belair and Naomi last month.

Jade Cargill makes WWE video game release roster debut

Jade Cargill is featured in the new WWE 2K25 video game. She was released as DLC in last year's video game, but this marks her 2K debut on the initial release roster. Cargill took to Instagram with a clip from the game, and a bold statement.

"I’m ready to take over in #WWE2K25! Step into the ring with the baddest in the game and see what true power looks like @WWEGames," Jade Cargill wrote with the video below.

Cargill made her video game debut in 2023 with AEW Fight Forever. World Wrestling Entertainment's 2K25 game was released on Friday via early access, and the official release date is March 14, 2025.

