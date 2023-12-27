WWE has exposed Tony Khan's "bulls**t" around CM Punk's firing; according to wrestling veteran 

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about the circumstances behind CM Punk's release from AEW.

Earlier this year, AEW President Tony Khan, in a statement, announced that he was firing Punk with cause. TK mentioned that the wrestling star was responsible for creating an unsafe work environment where he was scared for his life.

In a recent clip from Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the wrestling veteran mentioned that WWE would ask Punk to spend more time in NXT to help the younger generation in the promotion.

"The guy that Tony fired and made a heel out of, a f***ing danger to the public and a god**mn menace out of, 'I was scared for my life in the atmosphere he had over there in that company,' has visited NXT and probably will again. I have no doubt that he's either going to offer to or they'll ask him to speak to the trainees in the program down there."

Cornette felt that the company understood that Tony Khan's claims about Punk creating an unsafe environment were baseless and rubbish.

"That already shows you the difference in 'What the f**k!' Because they know it's bulls**t. They know he was working with children and blah blah blah. He's not going to go in there and go, 'Okay, I'm here to take over. We're going to rise up against the man. Mutiny. Mutiny.'" [From 1:35 - 2:30]

CM Punk recently shared a picture with NXT stars

In the weeks after signing up with WWE, CM Punk has been seen mingling with several NXT talents.

He even showed up to NXT and shared the ring with Shawn Michaels at Deadline. The following week, Punk also shared a picture with Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez training in the gym.

In the caption, he mentioned that he got the two stars to stop fighting just long enough to snap the picture.

It will be interesting to see Punk's involvement with the NXT talent in the coming months.

