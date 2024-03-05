WWE fans believe former Women's Champion will invade major RAW match

The WWE Universe firmly believes that a former Women's Champion is set to interfere in a major match tonight on RAW in San Antonio, Texas.

As announced by WWE, Becky Lynch will get another shot at Nia Jax this Monday on RAW. It's a rematch from Day 1 edition of RAW last January where Jax earned a hard-fought victory over The Man. However, fans are anticipating interference from Liv Morgan during the match, who is on her 'revenge tour'. Morgan had a match against Jax last week on the red brand's show and it was close to finishing when Becky Lynch attacked Jax, causing a disqualification.

Lynch has dusted off the loss to Jax earlier this year, to become the #1 contender for Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship after outlasting five other WWE superstars at the women's Elimination Chamber match. The Irresistible Force attacked her last Monday, which is one of the reasons why the rematch was sanctioned.

Morgan was pretty unhappy with The Man after the match last week on RAW, hence it seems inevitable for her to go after Jax and Lynch tonight.

One fan wrote:

"Get ready for Liv to get involved on her revenge tour."

Another fan had the same thoughts:

"Liv will interfere in The Match."

Yet another fan is hoping for the same outcome:

"I hope Liv gets her lick back and interferes."

Here are some other reactions to Liv Morgan's possible interference:

Becky Lynch apologizes to Liv Morgan on WWE's The Bump

Liv Morgan confronted Becky Lynch backstage after the latter had interfered in her match against Nia Jax. Lynch apologized a couple of days later on WWE's The Bump, putting herself in Morgan's shoes to know how angry she might have been for her actions.

"I was just thinking about getting my hands on Nia Jax and retribution because it was two weeks in a row," Lynhc said. "... And I'm not just going to sit back and take that. So, retaliation had to happen, but I do apologize that it was at the expense of Liv. Sorry, I could've handled that a million different ways, but I didn't. If Liv wants to fight about it, she can, or if she wants to cry about it, she can." [H/T ComingSoon]

You can check out her comments in the video below:

Lynch is all set to face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania XL next month for the Women's World Championship after defeating Liv Morgan, Naomi, Bianca Belair, Tiffany Stratton, and Raquel Rodriguez at the women's Elimination Chamber match in Perth, Australia last month.

Do you think Liv Morgan will have a hand to play during Becky Lynch's grudge match against Nia Jax tonight on RAW? Let us know in the comments section below!

