WWE fans believe that Seth Rollins will be in a first-time-ever match against popular star at WrestleMania 40

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has a monumental task at WrestleMania 40 as he promised Cody Rhodes that he will become his 'shield' against The Bloodline. Meanwhile, fans believe a popular star could win the upcoming elimination chamber match and punch his ticket against The Visionary.

On the recent episode of WWE RAW, LA Knight qualified for the Men's Elimination Chamber match to become the number one contender for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship. The match also has Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, and Bobby Lashley as of now.

During a poll on Instagram, fans were asked which superstar was likely to win the Elimination Chamber match. A majority of fans voted for LA Knight over Bobby Lashley. The Megastar is in the lead with nearly 60% of votes against The All Mighty.

Fans on which superstar will win the upcoming Elimination Chamber match!

If Knight wins the Chamber match, he will earn a title match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. It would be a first-time-ever bout as the two stars have never faced each other before in WWE. It will be interesting to see which star faces The Visionary for the title at WrestleMania XL.

Seth Rollins opens up about his WWE contract

In 2010, Seth Rollins signed with WWE and joined the developmental brand at the time. By the end of 2012, he debuted on the main roster alongside Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) as The SHIELD.

It's been over a decade, and Rollins has become one of the top faces of the promotion. Speaking to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, The Visionary cleared the air regarding the end of his current contract:

"It's all there in writing. We're going to get a new deal. Something is going to get worked out. WWE is my home. I love this place. I love this industry. I'd like to spend more time with my daughter as she gets a little bit older, but at the end of the day, I want to stay here. I want to be here for the rest of my life. I love this place."

He added:

"I am sure that the powers that be feel the same way about me. Otherwise, we wouldn't be sitting here with this title on my shoulder. I'm sure the compensation will be fair and just."

Check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see what The Visionary does in the promotion heading into WrestleMania XL.

What are your thoughts on Seth Rollins' current run? Sound off in the comment section below.