WWE fans believe The Rock handed Cody Rhodes a particular object related to a scary real-life incident

During the fallout episode of RAW after WrestleMania XL, The Rock confronted Cody Rhodes. During the segment, The Final Boss handed an object to The American Nightmare which got the WWE Universe talking.

At WrestleMania XL, Rhodes won the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Despite interference from The Bloodline, including The Rock, Rhodes walked out as the victor and the new champion, ending Roman Reigns' 1,316-day title reign in the process.

In the lead-up to WrestleMania XL, Rhodes revealed that his tour bus caught fire, as he thanked the Philadelphia Fire Department.

An X/Twitter user recently posted a theory suggesting that it might have been The Rock, who, in kayfabe, set fire to The American Nightmare's tour bus. According to the theory, The Final Boss handed Rhodes a lighter on RAW.

Check out the theory put up by a fan below:

Expand Tweet

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Rhodes' first Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense will take place at the Backlash 2024 Premium Live Event in France. As seen on SmackDown, The American Nightmare will face either AJ Styles or LA Knight.

Styles and Knight won their respective Triple Threat Matches and will collide in a number-one contender's match for Cody's coveted title.

Former WWE head writer claimed The Rock's segment with Cody Rhodes felt awkward

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo claimed that The Rock's segment with Cody Rhodes on Monday Night RAW felt "awkward."

While speaking in an exclusive interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo discussed The Rock and Rhodes exchanging their respective championships, with the latter holding the People's Championship.

"The first segment bro, 45 minutes, and like I said, it's Rock's swansong. Rock says, 'I'm going away now. So everybody that tuned in to watch me the last month or so, you can turn off your television sets.' And I think that's exactly what's gonna happen based on the show tonight. I really, really do. We will see by the numbers. It was awkward with, 'Give me your belt and I'll give you my belt.' That was extremely awkward, I don't know what the point of that was," Vince Russo said.

On RAW, The Rock announced that he would be going away from WWE for a while. The Brahma Bull is expected to focus on his ventures outside of professional wrestling before he makes his return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Upon The Rock's return, fans can expect him to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Do you think The Rock handed Cody Rhodes a lighter? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion