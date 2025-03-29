WWE fans have a big question for CM Punk after SmackDown segment with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Paul Heyman

The WWE Universe has one question in mind following the CM Punk-Roman Reigns-Seth Rollins contract signing on SmackDown. Fans want to know what favor Paul Heyman owes Punk.

Ad

On SmackDown, fans witnessed a blockbuster contract signing segment involving Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Paul Heyman. Punk got emotional when The Wiseman told him he was on his way to headline The Show of Shows.

Ad

Trending

During the final moments of the show, CM Punk revealed that headlining Mania isn't the favor that he's owed. Punk later shared an amusing post on Instagram, and fans couldn't help but ask him what the favor was. Many others congratulated him on finally getting the chance to headline WrestleMania.

Fans reacting to Punk's latest post (via Instagram)

Punk is regarded as one of the greatest superstars to ever step foot in a WWE ring and has done it all in the squared circle. He had always wanted to headline The Show of Shows and his dream will finally come to fruition when he makes his way to the ring at WrestleMania 41. Punk, Reigns, and Rollins will do everything in their power to leave 'Mania as the winner of the Triple Threat match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback