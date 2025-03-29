  • home icon
  • WWE
  • CM Punk
  • WWE fans have a big question for CM Punk after SmackDown segment with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Paul Heyman

WWE fans have a big question for CM Punk after SmackDown segment with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Paul Heyman

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Mar 29, 2025 04:06 GMT
Punk thanks The OTC (via WWE
Punk thanks the OTC (via WWE's X)

The WWE Universe has one question in mind following the CM Punk-Roman Reigns-Seth Rollins contract signing on SmackDown. Fans want to know what favor Paul Heyman owes Punk.

Ad

On SmackDown, fans witnessed a blockbuster contract signing segment involving Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Paul Heyman. Punk got emotional when The Wiseman told him he was on his way to headline The Show of Shows.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

During the final moments of the show, CM Punk revealed that headlining Mania isn't the favor that he's owed. Punk later shared an amusing post on Instagram, and fans couldn't help but ask him what the favor was. Many others congratulated him on finally getting the chance to headline WrestleMania.

Fans reacting to Punk&#039;s latest post (via Instagram)
Fans reacting to Punk's latest post (via Instagram)

Punk is regarded as one of the greatest superstars to ever step foot in a WWE ring and has done it all in the squared circle. He had always wanted to headline The Show of Shows and his dream will finally come to fruition when he makes his way to the ring at WrestleMania 41. Punk, Reigns, and Rollins will do everything in their power to leave 'Mania as the winner of the Triple Threat match.

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी