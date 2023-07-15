WWE fans are convinced 46-year-old absent superstar is hinting at a major reunion after 18 months

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley recently shared an interesting Instagram post that has fans wondering if The All Mighty is dropping a major hint at a potential Hurt Business reunion.

Bobby Lashley and MVP initially co-founded the entertaining stable that later included Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. However, the group dissolved in January last year. The creative team teased the popular heel stable's reunion on RAW earlier in 2023 but never followed up on the plot.

Lashley has since had a successful run as a singles competitor and was involved in a WrestleMania feud against Bray Wyatt this year. However, the latter's abrupt absence left Lashley with no feud at WrestleMania. He last appeared on SmackDown, where he lost to AJ Styles in the World Heavyweight Championship tournament semi-finals.

The All Mighty recently shared a video of him working out on Instagram. He used The Hurt Business theme as the background music for his video, causing speculation to run wild.

Many asked if Lashley was subtly hinting at a Hurt Business' reunion after almost one and a half years. Fans agreed that it was one of the best heel factions on WWE television in recent memory and hoped to see the stable reunite.

Here's the video of Bobby Lashley using The Hurt Business theme music for his recent post:

"I see that as a Hurt Business reunion teaser...," wrote one fan.

Another said:

"My most favorite faction in whole WWE history. Carried the whole covid Thunderdome era and made WWE fun to watch 🔥 Still have the Hurt Business Tees from you and Shelton in my closet."

While several in the comments section took it as Lashley teasing a Hurt Business reunion, others saw it as a sign that he was ready to return. One fan even suggested that he should take down Roman Reigns.

Why is Bobby Lashley missing from WWE television?

The All-Mighty was busted open during the first round of the World Heavyweight Championship, where he locked horns with Austin Theory and Sheamus in a triple-threat match. During the match, Theory drove Bobby Lashley into the steel steps, which caused his forehead to bust wide open.

Diego Loveridge @diego_loveridge



Feels like they are saving his return for Bray or something to me. Has anybody noticed how Bobby Lashley is fighting at WWE Live Events but hasn’t featured on WWE TV for a while now?Feels like they are saving his return for Bray or something to me.

He later lost his match against AJ Styles and failed to advance to the finals of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament. That was on the May 12, 2023, episode of SmackDown, and Lashley has been away from television ever since. There are no concrete reports on the reason behind his absence.

However, it is worth noting that Lashley competed at a few WWE House Shows during his time off television. His absence appears not health-related, and it could be the lack of the proper storyline keeping The All Mighty away from SmackDown.

Would you like to see the return of The Hurt Business? Sound off in the comments below!