As per five-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion Adam Pearce, he and Roman Reigns have "mutual respect and understanding."

In early 2021, the on-screen authority figure of WWE was heavily involved in the feud between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens. This led to a match between Pearce and Reigns on the January 22, 2021, episode of SmackDown that ended in a draw.

A WWE fan recently shared a clip of the match in question and stated that the feud was very underrated. Pearce noticed the tweet and had the following to say in response:

"There is no feud. There is mutual respect and understanding."

Adam Pearce suffered quite a bit of punishment at the hands of The Tribal Chief during their singles match on the blue brand.

Fans in the replies had a hard time believing that the two men had mutual respect for each other. Check out some of the responses below:

Josh Young @MathMischief @ScrapDaddyAP Maybe there's no feud if the mutual respect and understanding is between your face and the mat! :p @ScrapDaddyAP Maybe there's no feud if the mutual respect and understanding is between your face and the mat! :p

🌹Emily Montoya🌹 @EmilyMontoyaUIW @ScrapDaddyAP Roman easily beat you but it’s a good thing you got Kevin Owens to compete against him. @ScrapDaddyAP Roman easily beat you but it’s a good thing you got Kevin Owens to compete against him.

Matthew Chandler @Valex_Nitro @ScrapDaddyAP Yea it sure does look like he respects you 🤣I ain’t done work like this before but I know for a fact I could do your job way better bc unlike you I won’t put up with Roman’s tantrums🤣🤣much love and respect tho @ScrapDaddyAP Yea it sure does look like he respects you 🤣I ain’t done work like this before but I know for a fact I could do your job way better bc unlike you I won’t put up with Roman’s tantrums🤣🤣much love and respect tho

Adam Pearce once acknowledged that he and Roman Reigns weren't on good terms on WWE TV

In January last year, Adam Pearce appeared on WWE's The Bump and opened up about his working relationship with The Tribal Chief. He acknowledged that he hadn't been the best of friends with Roman Reigns.

"Over the last year, Roman & I haven't exactly been friendly, so to speak. He said it when he refused to look at me, we can talk about that. But he said he didn't care who the challenger was unless it was me. Roman is going to have his hands full with Seth. I think it's something he didn't see coming. I went in there to give him the professional courtesy of letting him know so he could wrap his head around it before he saw Seth. He didn't want that courtesy, and I'm sure I'll deal with that on SmackDown."

There has been no comment from The Head of the Table yet on Pearce's recent claims about the duo having mutual understanding and respect.

Fans would love for Reigns to respond to Pearce's tweet and make things clear once and for all.

