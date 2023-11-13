WWE fans convinced legendary match 5 years in the making will headline WrestleMania 40

The WWE Universe recently reacted to the possibility of a legendary match that was teased five years ago headlining WrestleMania 40.

The Bloodline saga has been one of the most compelling storylines in recent pro wrestling history. Following SummerSlam 2023, the story has taken an unexpected turn as The Usos (Jey & Jimmy) are at odds with each other for the first time in their careers. The popular duo parted ways after Jimmy betrayed Jey during his world title match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling five years ago, Jimmy Uso teased facing his brother, Jey, in a dream match at a future WrestleMania.

"Another dream match would be me vs. my brother [Jey] at WrestleMania. I grew up watching Bret vs. Owen in a cage match, and they beat the living hell out of each other. I thought it was really cool what they did. And they've been doing that all their lives. That's the same way I see us whenever we get the chance for that to happen."

The duo recently came face to face at a Live event in Roanoke, where they briefly had an intense staredown. WrestleOps' Twitter handle posted a snippet of their exchange at the house show, which caught fans' attention.

Most fans believed that Jimmy and Jey could finally face each other in a main event match at WWE WrestleMania 40. They were convinced that the potential bout would be one of the best of their careers.

Jey Uso will compete in a major match at WWE Survivor Series 2023

Jey Uso has aligned himself with Cody Rhodes since he parted ways with The Bloodline and his brother, Jimmy Uso. The duo won the Undisputed Tag Team Championship from Finn Balor and Damian Priest at WWE Fastlane 2023. However, their reign was shortlived as The Judgment Day dethroned them on October 16.

Jey is now set to team up with The American Nightmare, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn to face off against the team of Balor, Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh in a WarGames match.

Fans believe The Judgment Day might combine forces with Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series, and Cody Rhodes could recruit Randy Orton to his team. Let's see what WWE has planned for the high-profile match.

What do you think about a WrestleMania 40 match between Jey and Jimmy Uso? Let us know in the comments section below.

