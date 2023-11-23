WWE fans convinced Shinsuke Nakamura faces returning star in dream match at Survivor Series: WarGames; many "doubt it's CM Punk"

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is only a few sleeps away, and Shinsuke Nakamura has been dropping some hints on RAW for a potential blockbuster match. While many fans think he could face a returning CM Punk at the show, others believe another superstar could compete against him in a dream match.

The Artist has suffered a few setbacks as a heel on RAW. He repeatedly challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship but failed to win the title. Shinsuke Nakamura has no match scheduled for Saturday’s Survivor Series WarGames. However, fans believe his recent hints could lead him to a match against a returning superstar.

That dream match could happen if AJ Styles or Brock Lesnar return at the Premium Live Event. Many fans believe that a returning Styles would get a Shinsuke Survivor Series WarGames match. That could take The Phenomenal One to the RAW brand following his return.

Meanwhile, some believe that it could be Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman, or even Mustafa Ali who could return to face The Artist. It would be great to see any of the three men take him on in a top match.

WWE has kept Shinsuke Nakamura’s promos cryptic, and many in the company are reportedly unaware of who he might be targeting.

Shinsuke Nakamura could have a dream match against CM Punk at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

It’s unlikely that CM Punk will return to WWE at Survivor Series. The creative team decided to squash many rumors by announcing Randy Orton as the fifth member of Team Cody in the WarGames match.

However, the creative team could pull off a major swerve and bring Punk back to the PLE in Chicago. It would be great to see Shinsuke Nakamura have a dream match in front of The Best in the World’s home crowd.

Having Punk return opposite a heel Nakamura would allow him to establish a babyface character early on. That will enable fans to connect with him again if he returns to WWE before he can go for a world championship.

Do you want to see CM Punk return to face Nakamura at Survivor Series: WarGames? Sound off in the comments section below.