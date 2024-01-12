WWE fans convinced "the Taylor Swift rumors are true" following high-profile backstage visit

WWE fans have been waiting to see Taylor Swift appear in the Stamford-based company for quite some time. Many people believe that she may be closing in on an appearance, especially after a recent backstage visit by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce.

Many WWE Superstars have name-dropped Taylor Swift in recent months. IYO SKY mentioned her during a press conference while Grayson Waller went through an online war with Swifties.

WWE may be closing in on an appearance by either Swift or her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in the coming months. NXT’s official Twitter handle recently shared a photo of Travis’ mother, Donna, visiting the Performance Center and posing with Shawn Michaels.

Donna, who is an internet personality with over 460,000 followers on Instagram, seems to be happy with her visit in the photos. It has sparked rumors that she may be there as either her sons Jason or Travis Kelce may be closing in on a WWE appearance. Alternatively, many fans think that Taylor Swift could come to the Stamford-based promotion soon.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Many fans believe that Taylor Swift might actually be coming to WWE following Donna Kelce's visit.

Another fan thinks Jason Kelce could show up at WrestleMania 40 for a celebrity match.

Some fans think that Travis Kelce, who is dating Taylor Swift, could come in for a big match to entertain fans.

One fan is convinced that both Jason and Travis Kelce are coming into the wrestling business.

One fan mentioned that it was no coincidence that Travis Kelce's mother came into the Performance Center.

It could simply be a one-off visit by Donna Kelce, who has become a big name courtesy of her two sons, who are famous National Football League athletes. However, something special could be brewing, as an appearance by either Jason or Travis Kelce in 2024 could light up WWE.

IYO SKY is open to facing Taylor Swift in a WWE match

WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY has taken on some top names to defend her title. The Genius of the Sky has stated that she was open to facing one of the biggest names in entertainment to put her title on the line.

SKY defended her Women's Championship against Asuka and Charlotte Flair at Fastlane 2023. Following the contest, IYO was asked whether she would be open to defending her title against Taylor Swift.

The Genius of the Sky stated that she would defend her title against Swift if she wanted a match against her. While the entire booking seems unlikely, it would be fun to see the two top women in entertainment throw some punches at each other in the ring.

Do you want to see Taylor Swift appear in WWE in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below!

