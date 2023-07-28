WWE fans are divided between two superstars for a potential 2024 Royal Rumble win

As the 2024 Royal Rumble approaches, WWE fans are divided while speculating about who could win next year.

The Royal Rumble is one of the most unpredictable matches in WWE history. It is a grueling battle royal in which 30 superstars enter, but only one emerges victorious. The winner will receive a main event spot at WrestleMania for any title of their choice.

Over the years, many superstars have been catapulted into the main event spot after winning the bout. The Royal Rumble has also presented fans with many memorable moments. Surprise entrants, returning superstars, and celebrities have all entered the match.

Last year's Royal Rumble match was won by Cody Rhodes, who returned from injury. With the following year's event just a few months away, speculation is already brewing about who will win the Royal Rumble match.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era 2020: Drew wins the Rumble

2021: Edge wins the Rumble

2022: Lesnar wins the Rumble

2023: Cody wins the Rumble



2024: Who’ll win?!

Currently, fans are divided between LA Knight and Intercontinental Champion Gunther, two of the most popular WWE Superstars.

Check out some of the reactions below:

top G @LAKnightWWE @reigns_era Knight or Gunther are the only options

This fan listed four choices to win the 2024 Royal Rumble.

VΞRDICT4489 @Verdict4489 @reigns_era One of these 4 feels like the obvious choice



LA Knight

Cody again

Gunther if he's not IC champ

Seth if he's not WHC

Teddy Long commented on WWE Superstar LA Knight's popularity

LA Knight has witnessed a sudden surge in popularity in recent weeks. He is one of the most popular guys on the roster and can generate a reaction from the crowd wherever he goes.

Despite his soaring popularity, LA Knight hasn't been able to win a big match that would put him in the main event spot. He was rumored to win the Money in the Bank Ladder match, but that didn't happen. It was reported that he would receive a big push following SummerSlam.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long stated that WWE needs to take its time before giving Knight a big win so that it will mean something when he wins.

"That's why you don't do it right away. He's [LA Knight] over everywhere they go. So capitalize on the overness. Take your time before he gets that big win. And then when he gets it, it will really mean something. But right now, as long as he's over, that's not something that they got to do. You save that if he starts getting stale," said Teddy Long. [7:33 - 7:56]

Check out the full interview below:

LA Knight needs one big win to help establish himself as a top star on the main roster.

Who do you think will win the 2024 Royal Rumble Match? Sound off in the comments section.

