WWE fans "don't get the hype" around Gunther after major announcement

Gunther returned to WWE television after a short hiatus on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. The Ring General cut a passionate promo on the show, but many fans were not too convinced by it.

Gunther has been one of the most dominant superstars in all of WWE for several years. After a record-breaking NXT UK Championship reign, The Ring General did not have to wait for long to go on an unimaginable Intercontinental Championship run.

The latest edition of Monday Night RAW saw Gunther cut a promo in the middle of the ring with Ludwig Kaiser by his side. The Ring General announced his entry into the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match and made it clear that he wanted to aim for a world championship at WrestleMania 40.

Many fans found his claim to be quite deserving. However, others did not like Gunther's promo and still thought that the Intercontinental Champion was not on the top level and lacked a lot in the ring.

Many people were not convinced by Gunther's promo skills as a champion.

A fan thinks Gunther was nothing without the Intercontinental Championship around his waist.

Many fans failed to get the hype around The Ring General.

One WWE fan thinks that Gunther should take a break from a championship run after losing the Intercontinental Title.

Another fan was unhappy with how Gunther has become a stereotypical heel instead of becoming the final boss in the Stamford-based company.

The Imperium leader has been phenomenal as a dominant champion with the Intercontinental Championship around his waist. However, many fans do not see the hype and think that Gunther has a long way to go before he can become a world champion.

WWE Superstar Gunther will be one of the favorites to win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match

Cody Rhodes eliminated Gunther to win the Men's Royal Rumble Match in 2023. The Ring General set a record during the Rumble match but failed to outlast The American Nightmare in the final moments of the contest.

This year, Rhodes is one of the favorites to win the match once again. Along with him, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Jey Uso have a good chance of winning the Rumble match. However, Gunther is still among the favorites to win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match and become the next man to headline WrestleMania.

The Ring General has the potential to go all the way and challenge for a world title while holding the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40. It would be great to see him lose the Intercontinental Championship on Night one of the show, only to win the World Heavyweight Championship on Night two.

Do you see The Ring General as a future world champion in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

