WWE fans extremely angry with Roman Reigns after SmackDown; calls for title to be stripped from him

WWE SmackDown was extremely emotional for everyone concerned after Bray Wyatt passed away, but fans noticed that Roman Reigns was not present on the show. After the episode, fans have become furious and called for the star to be stripped of his titles.

During the show, stars were lined up on the stage to kick off SmackDown and pay tribute to Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk. Throughout the episode, the superstars did their best to pay homage to Wyatt.

However, significantly, Roman Reigns was missing from the show. He was not present on SmackDown tonight. While Solo Sikoa appeared after the show to wrestle Matt Riddle, Reigns was nowhere to be seen, and fans were unhappy.

They made their thoughts clear on Twitter, calling him out. A few fans even called for him to be stripped of the Undisputed WWE Universal Title as well.

All spoke about how other stars had picked up his slack, and Reigns had not appeared on SmackDown despite it being "his" show.

WWE fans were not happy with Roman Reigns

While Reigns was likely absent to protect his character, it remains to be seen if he will pay any tribute next week or in any other form.

