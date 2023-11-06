WWE fans fear popular faction "is over" following Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel turned out to be a successful premium live event. Fans saw the return of Kairi Sane at the event, and many now believe that it could lead to the end of a popular faction.

IYO SKY squared off against Bianca Belair for the WWE Women’s Championship on Saturday night. While Belair had the upper hand in the contest, SKY was able to retain her title.

During the contest, IYO SKY blasted Bayley while aiming for Belair. The Women’s Champion showed no remorse for her actions, and continued the contest as if nothing had happened.

Kairi’s return also hinted that IYO wasn’t too interested in The Role Model anymore. She celebrated with the returning superstar after her win. It now looks like the two stars will be working together on SmackDown.

Bayley sent out a tweet addressing Dakota Kai, the other member of Damage CTRL, following Crown Jewel. She asked Kai to call her as she was back in the United States.

Her tweet has gotten fans thinking that the era of Damage CTRL is over. They fear that one of the best female factions in WWE may be coming to an end.

Check out some fan reactions below:

IYO SKY could break away from the faction to work with Kairi Sane and some other Japanese stars. Asuka and a returning Sarray could join SKY and Sane to form one of the biggest international factions in WWE.

WWE could bring back another star after Crown Jewel

Crown Jewel marked Kairi Sane’s return to the company. Fans were hopeful of seeing the Japanese superstar back in the fold, and they got exactly that on Saturday night.

WWE may be aiming for another big return in the coming months as rumors suggest that Sarray could head back to the company. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful recently uploaded a video on YouTube where he spoke about the superstar’s potential return.

"They're working on Sarray, and I don't know, AOP [Authors of Pain] has been under a deal for a while," SRS noted.

Sarray’s return could help the creative team form a top faction on SmackDown. She did well during her short stint in NXT. It would be great to see the Japanese superstars work together to build themselves in the company.

Do you think Asuka should lead a faction consisting of IYO SKY and Kairi Sane? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

