WWE fans find returning star's statement "unbelievable" after "he just eliminated himself" from the Royal Rumble

WWE fans enjoyed a great Royal Rumble event on Saturday night. During the men’s Royal Rumble match, a surprise entrant did the unthinkable, causing fans to question their statement.

The women’s match kicked off the show as Bayley and Becky Lynch walked into the contest as the favorites to win. In the end, The Role Model picked up the win to punch her ticket to WrestleMania 40.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes survived a lot longer to win his second consecutive Rumble match. He will likely face Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania once again.

During the men’s match, Pat McAfee was announced as the 22nd entrant. He was caught off guard and walked into the ring only to eliminate himself after seeing Bron Breakker and Omos having a face-off.

Later on, McAfee noted that he was completely unaware of his inclusion in the Royal Rumble match. However, many fans did not buy his words and claimed that Triple H wasted his spot instead of giving it to a deserving superstar.

Check out some fan reactions to McAfee’s appearance below:

Pat McAfee's statement did not sit well with a few WWE fans who know how the business works.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

WWE fans were impressed by his skills as he was caught completely off guard.

Expand Tweet

Fans understood why Pat McAfee simply decided to eliminate himself rather than get physical.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It added to the theory that he was Brock Lesnar's replacement at the WWE Royal Rumble.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A few weren't happy with the way Triple H wasted a spot rather than give it to a deserving superstar.

Expand Tweet

Bron Breakker ultimately eliminated Omos from the match, only for Dominik Mysterio to sneak up from behind to eliminate him. McAfee had a short stay in the Rumble and wasted a spot by doing nothing at all.

WWE Royal Rumble had many big names missing this year

WWE fans wait for some big surprises during each year’s Royal Rumble event. This year, the surprises weren’t as big as many would have expected.

Jade Cargill made her in-ring debut, while CM Punk also made his televised return to the ring. Meanwhile, Andrade and Naomi marked their respective returns to the company during the men’s and women’s matches.

However, there weren’t any legends or celebrities who made it to the two elimination matches this year. Additionally, many stars didn’t even get a response from fans when they made their entrance for the contest.

This led to a lukewarm Rumble event that did not have too many remarkable moments. However, R-Truth did his best to light up both the women’s and men’s Rumble matches.

Did you enjoy this year’s WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event? Sound off in the comments section below.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.