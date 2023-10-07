WWE fans hilariously believe former tag team champions will "overshadow" Roman Reigns' return on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown announced the return of Roman Reigns for next week’s episode. He won’t be the only superstar returning to the show, as Triple H and two former tag team champions will also make a special appearance.

Pretty Deadly has been away from the ring since July. The three-time former tag team champions last competed in a match on the July 15, 2023 episode of SmackDown. They took on The Brawling Brutes on the show, where Elton Prince suffered a separated shoulder, resulting in him taking time off from competition.

Fans are now excited for the return of the former tag team champions, who can put on some of the most hilarious segments on television. WWE announced during SmackDown that Pretty Deadly will return for a match against arch-rivals Brawling Brutes in next week’s episode.

The announcement sent fans into a frenzy, as many took to social media to show their excitement. A few pointed out that Elton Prince and Kit Wilson’s return could overshadow Roman Reigns.

The two-time NXT Tag Team Champions have done well since moving to the main roster. It will be great to see them perform on-screen again and build up toward a potential title match.

Roman Reigns has been off WWE SmackDown for a while

The Tribal Chief has been extending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign without defending the title too many times. Roman Reigns was last spotted on SmackDown nearly two months ago when Jey Uso supposedly quit WWE.

While Jey didn’t take too long to return and join the RAW brand, Roman Reigns has remained out of action ever since. The announcement for his return next week has a great section of wrestling fans excited.

His return on next week’s show could see him target Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso following the result of their match against John Cena and LA Knight at Fastlane. Alternatively, he could begin building his side for a top match at Survivor Series WarGames.

Do you think Pretty Deadly has the potential to overshadow Reigns in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

