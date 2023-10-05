WWE fans aren't interested in seeing Dominik Mysterio face current Champion in Title vs. Title match at Survivor Series 2023

"Dirty" Dominik Mysterio lived up to the nickname when he took The Judgment Day's help to defeat Trick Williams and become a two-time NXT North American Champion. However, WWE fans don't seem to be interested in him running back a match against a current Champion.

The Champion in question is none other than his father, Rey Mysterio - who won the United States Championship from Austin Theory not too long ago. Dominik Mysterio, meanwhile, had a whirlwind since the weekend - first losing the NXT North American Title to Trick Williams at No Mercy and then regaining it a few days later, thanks to The Judgment Day.

That was largely in part due to the threat that Rhea Ripley made to him on RAW, telling him not to come home if he didn't win the title. Standards in The Judgment Day are high right now, with all stars being champions and JD McDonagh looking to be the fifth member.

When fans were asked by the Twitter account Wrestlelamia about the possibility of a Champion vs. Champion, Title vs. Title, father vs. son match at Survivor Series 2023, you might be surprised to learn that not many are actually interested in the rematch.

Check out the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The consensus based on the reactions seems to be that since we already got the payoff Rey vs. Dominik Mysterio match at WrestleMania 39, it makes little sense to run it back, let alone unify titles.

After the WWE and Universal Titles and then the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles were unified, WWE took it a step further by unifying the NXT and Women's Tag Team Championships as well.

There seems to be a bit of fatigue when it comes to title unifications.

What is the endgame of Dominik Mysterio's NXT North American Title reign?

It's not certain what the endgame is for Dominik Mysterio and the NXT North American Title. There has been a recent trend of main roster stars going to NXT, with the likes of Baron Corbin, Becky Lynch, and Dominik succeeding.

It has certainly proved to be a good gamble in terms of ratings, and there is now a higher interest in NXT programming than there has been in over five years - but that can be credited to Shawn Michaels' creative vision rather than main roster stars.

As for Dominik, the focus seems to be on pushing The Judgment Day as WWE's #1 faction right now, and it looks like that could mean another long reign for "Dirty" Dom in NXT.

Do you want to see Dominik vs. Rey Mysterio at Survivor Series? Sound off in the comment section below.