WWE fans love what Roman Reigns whispered to Jey Uso while being pinned at Money in the Bank 2023

Roman Reigns may have gotten pinned at Money in the Bank, but in reality, he actually won. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion made it his goal to elevate his family across his title reign, and this is the crowning moment of that vision.

The Usos defeated Reigns and Solo Sikoa this past weekend, with Jey now immortalized after pinning The Tribal Chief to win the Bloodline Civil War. But while the cousins have been fighting intensely on-screen, they remain close as ever off it. This was evidenced by The Big Uce saying, "I love you," to Jey at the end of the match.

Eagle-eyed WWE fans spotted Roman Reigns' subtle message to Main Event Jey, and the response to it has been heartwarming. Several Twitter users have been touched by it, with some stating how much they love the bond between the cousins.

Check out some of the reactions to what Reigns whispered to Jey Uso below:

Amanda Stan Account @RomanMoxFan2010



Roman saying “I Love You” as Jey pins him is absolutely pure love he has for him. I know he’s so proud of Jey for how far he’s really come as a singles wrestler. Roman saying “I Love You” as Jey pins him is absolutely pure love he has for him. I know he’s so proud of Jey for how far he’s really come as a singles wrestler. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/5VZPH2aJZn

kelsey ⚡︎ @bankruptbymone roman said “i love you” to jey. brb crying & throwing up. roman said “i love you” to jey. brb crying & throwing up. https://t.co/scsTIV4dp7

𝕍𝕒𝕣 @thatmfvar_ One thing about Roman is he made sure his family get as much exposure as he is. He is selfless he told jey while being pinned “I love you” he genuinely care about his family and made sure the spotlight was on them nothing but respect for him🤝🏾 One thing about Roman is he made sure his family get as much exposure as he is. He is selfless he told jey while being pinned “I love you” he genuinely care about his family and made sure the spotlight was on them nothing but respect for him🤝🏾 https://t.co/jo4yTaUbOO

clelia 🩸 @reignssupremacy roman said I love you to jey as he was getting pinned and I'll no longer think about anything else but that. I love them so much roman said I love you to jey as he was getting pinned and I'll no longer think about anything else but that. I love them so much

makayla @jjskiara dude the tiktok showing roman reigns saying “i love you” as jey uso pinned him i will never be okay like i love that family and the love they have for each other so much dude the tiktok showing roman reigns saying “i love you” as jey uso pinned him i will never be okay like i love that family and the love they have for each other so much

Joe(y) Harrison @omgijh Just saw that Roman Reigns says "I love you" to Jey Uso during the finish...now I gotta ask WHO THE F*CK IS CUTTING ONIONS?! #MITB Just saw that Roman Reigns says "I love you" to Jey Uso during the finish...now I gotta ask WHO THE F*CK IS CUTTING ONIONS?! #MITB

WWE stars have been known to send subtle messages at the end of matches to signal love and gratitude. The biggest example of this came in another match Roman Reigns lost. Seth Rollins was heard saying, "Thank you so much," while pinning him at WrestleMania 31.

What's next for Roman Reigns after losing to Jey Uso?

The Tribal Chief won't take kindly to being beaten like he was at Money in the Bank. He will likely be on the warpath to "smash" Jey Uso once and for all, leading to a blockbuster main event for SummerSlam. The third singles match between the cousins is bound to be another instant classic.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 ‍ ‍ #MITB Looks like we might actually get Jey Uso Vs Roman Reigns III at Summerslam this year Looks like we might actually get Jey Uso Vs Roman Reigns III at Summerslam this year 😮‍💨😮‍💨 #MITB https://t.co/fqvdoPV9XD

However, we may not get the storybook ending of Main Event Jey dethroning Roman Reigns. The eight-time Tag Team Champion has already gotten his moment by being the first man to pin The Big Uce in nearly four years. As a result, WWE could give someone else the rub of dethroning Reigns.

That honor may be given to Cody Rhodes, who is rumored to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. A rematch from this year's Show of Shows will likely see The American Nightmare finally winning the title his father, Dusty Rhodes, never did.

Who do you think will dethrone Roman Reigns - Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, or somebody else? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below!

