WWE fans make interesting demand for Seth Rollins after video from Road to WrestleMania show takes Twitter by storm

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins stole the show at the recently concluded Road to WrestleMania live event held in Salt Lake City, Utah, this weekend.

The Architect competed in the main event, where he challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship. Although Rollins couldn't dethrone the champion on the show, he was unanimously hailed as one of the best performers on the night.

WWE shared a video from the event where fans in the live audience can be seen singing along to Seth Rollins' theme. As has been the case for the past several months, the crowd loudly sang Rollins' music in complete unison while he stood inside the squared circle.

The video instantly garnered a lot of interest on social media, with several users praising Seth Rollins for his command over the crowd. Many noted that his interactions with fans are a testimony to his work in the company over the past several months. Others claimed that Rollins deserves this treatment from viewers and that the creative team should put a title on him sooner rather than later.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the WWE fans singing along to Seth Rollins' theme music at the Road to WrestleMania event:

The night's co-main event also saw Cody Rhodes team up with Braun Strowman and Ricochet to take on The Usos and Solo Sikoa in a Six-Man Tag Team Match. The American Nightmare ultimately pinned Jey Uso to defeat The Bloodline on the show.

Seth Rollins is scheduled for an in-ring return on WWE RAW this week

Ali is planned to gain some steam over the next few weeks and get a bigger spotlight following Ali vs. Seth Rollins is currently scheduled for Monday’s Raw.Ali is planned to gain some steam over the next few weeks and get a bigger spotlight following #WrestleMania Ali vs. Seth Rollins is currently scheduled for Monday’s Raw. Ali is planned to gain some steam over the next few weeks and get a bigger spotlight following #WrestleMania. https://t.co/OZVFYmO4VU

WWE has reportedly planned a match between Seth Rollins and Mustafa Ali for RAW's go-home show before WrestleMania 39. The Architect will look to regain momentum on the red brand ahead of his match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

It is worth noting that Mustafa Ali attacked Rollins to end RAW back in October 2022, but the creative team never pursued the angle. Ali has been preaching positivity lately and is expected to campaign for a major push post-WrestleMania.

While Rollins remains one of the top superstars on RAW, he has fallen victim to Logan Paul's sucker punches over the last couple of weeks. It will be interesting to see if Seth Rollins gets back at the social media personality ahead of their match at WrestleMania.

