WWE fans question Bobby Lashley's rumored opponent for WrestleMania 39; offer surprising first-time ever alternatives

Bobby Lashley was set to compete at WWE WrestleMania 39. With his status for the event now unclear, fans have offered surprising first-time alternatives for the former WWE Champion.

Lashley was busy in a rivalry with Bray Wyatt heading into WrestleMania 39. However, Wyatt was pulled from the rivalry with multiple reports stating that Wyatt is dealing with some health issues and will not be cleared to compete at the event.

Fans have seen The All Mighty take to his Twitter handle and clarified that he will perform at The Show of Shows this year.

While replying to Bobby Lashley's recent tweet, many fans have brought up the names of several superstars who could face Lashley for the first time at WrestleMania 39.

It looks like several of Lashley’s fans want to see him face LA Knight for the first time at The Show of Shows.

Meanwhile, a few fans have also floated the names of former NXT Superstars, including Karrion Kross and Bronson Reed.

Some fans have also thrown names of wrestlers from outside WWE, such as Will Ospreay and Jay White, who could make a surprise appearance at the show.

LA Knight is reportedly the frontrunner to replace Bray Wyatt and face Bobby Lashley at WWE WrestleMania 39

LA Knight has been one of the most consistent performers in the company over the past year. His mic skills and in-ring work have impressed many in the business.

According to a recent update by WrestleVotes, Knight has been discussed as a potential opponent for Lashley at The Show of Shows. Here is what they tweeted:

"WWE will find a way to get Lashley on the card. A match vs. LA Knight isn’t planned as of now, but has been discussed for over a week now."

The former Million Dollar Champion has been looking for his WrestleMania moment this year, and Wyatt’s injury could become a blessing in disguise for him.

The creative team could pick him as Bobby Lashley’s opponent for the big event, as he is gaining much popularity with the fans.

