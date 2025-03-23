WWE fans react to Brock Lesnar's reported two-word message about possible return

The WWE Universe has reacted to Brock Lesnar's reported comment about a potential return to the Stamford-based promotion. The Beast Incarnate last competed for WWE at SummerSlam 2023, where he was defeated by Cody Rhodes.

Lesnar's return to WWE seems highly unlikely due to the fact that he was named in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon. Many fans believe the former WWE Champion may never wrestle again.

As per a new report by Ringside News, Brock Lesnar was asked about a possible WWE return when he was spotted in Austin. The report indicated that Lesnar replied, "We'll see," in response to the question.

The response garnered tons of reactions from the WWE Universe on X. Check out some of the most notable reactions below:

Brock Lesnar's advice for young guns

In 2022, Lesnar did a series of interviews on the Road to WrestleMania 38. During a conversation with Newsday, The Beast Incarnate offered his advice for young talents. Check out his comments below:

"Some of these young kids nowadays, they’re so used to having everything they want at their fingertips with technology. I don’t know where the grassroots, hard work, and the ethic is anymore. Some of these kids, they need to step up to the plate if they want to. They need to have a backbone. They need to do something different if they want to become successful. This business isn’t just about getting in the ring and being able to do moves, you know." [H/T 411Mania]

Lesnar will go down as one of the most dominant stars in WWE history. He has accomplished everything in the business and has left a legacy that will be hard to replicate for the stars of today and tomorrow.

