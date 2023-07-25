WWE fans say current champion is right in not wanting to go back to his former name despite the initial hate 

WWE Superstar Gunther recently confirmed that he doesn't want to go back to his previous name, "WALTER," and fans agree with the Intercontinental Champion.

Gunther competed under the ring name WALTER on NXT UK and NXT before announcing his new name in January 2022. The decision received a lot of hate on social media, with several fans accusing Vince McMahon and the creative team of ruining his on-screen gimmick.

Despite the initial fan backlash, Gunther has since transitioned to the main roster, where he is unbeaten in singles competition and currently holds the record for the longest Intercontinental Championship reign in over 30 years. He spoke about potentially going back to his former name in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta and rejected the idea.

Gunther said that many good things have happened to him since the name change, and he has made steady progress. Hence, he doesn't want to be WALTER again for the foreseeable future. Gunther was quoted as saying:

"No. I think the progression and how everything happened was very good for me and for my career. We'll see what happens in the next years. There's still some room in my career to fill. That's [being called WALTER again] nothing I strive for at the moment." [6:47 – 7:08]

WWE fans believe Gunther is right in not wanting to return to being WALTER again. They agree that he has achieved a lot with his new name and deserves to create his legacy as "Gunther," leaving his past behind.

Here's what WWE fans had to say about The Ring General not wanting to be WALTER again:

I’m AJ🤘🏻 @AJ_TikTok @SKWrestling_ @Gunther_AUT @rdore2000 I’m ngl, I prefer a Gunther now. Mostly cuz of @SamanthaTheBomb. She made that name fun!

Troy2Slick @Troy2Slick @SKWrestling_ @Gunther_AUT @rdore2000 I remember people thinking that his career was over just because his name was changed to Gunther.



Fast forward to now and he’s well on his way to becoming the longest reigning Intercontinental champion in WWE history.



He’s also yet to be pinned on the main roster.



Good stuff.

🌋 @Wrestling__H @SKWrestling_ @Gunther_AUT @rdore2000 maturing is realising that Gunther is a better name than Walter anyway

ABD✨ @dontblamemylove @SKWrestling_ @Gunther_AUT @rdore2000 I'm gonna say it. Gunther is a more suitable name than Walter, I don't want it to be changed either. Weird rare Vince W

Tino @SantinoEstrada3 @SKWrestling_ @Gunther_AUT @rdore2000 i was one of those guys that hated the name change at first. now i enjoy it and know that i shouldn’t hate it because it’s just a name he’s still an amazing wrestler

You can watch Gunther's full interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling here.

Gunther breaks character to praise one of his biggest rivals on WWE RAW

During his interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Gunther broke character to talk highly of his long-time rival, Matt Riddle. The Intercontinental Champion hailed the former RK-Bro member for being a skilled grappler and said facing him inside the ring is always a challenge.

"Of course it does, and always has been. I wrestled Riddle on the indies a bunch of times before we had a match in WWE, and it was always more physical, more scrappy. He's a very skilled grappler, and he's a fantastic striker, so it's always a different challenge to be in the ring with him," said Gunther [14:50 – 15:15]

Riddle made his presence known on WWE RAW when he saved Drew Mcintyre from Imperium's attack. The Scottish Warrior was fresh off a victory over Ludwig Kaiser but fell victim to brutal attacks from Gunther and Giovanni Vinci.

The Original Bro's assistance eventually allowed McIntyre to recover and put Gunther through the announce desk. The Scottish Warrior also used this opportunity to make a statement in front of the Imperium leader ahead of their title match at SummerSlam 2023.

