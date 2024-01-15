WWE fans think "Nick Aldis can lead" a returning faction in "one of the best ideas of the year"

Nick Aldis has been involved in some big segments since becoming the General Manager of WWE SmackDown. Fans want to see him lead a returning faction that can take over the company.

Aldis has been featured regularly on SmackDown since taking over as the General Manager of the brand. He has been involved in some top segments, including ones with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

Before joining WWE, Nick Aldis was a top name in TNA (IMPACT Wrestling) and NWA. He held the world title of the company for some time and was seen as a top performer before he departed to join the Stamford-based wrestling promotion.

A fan took to Twitter to pitch that Butch (Pete Dunne) and Tyler Bate should join a returning William Regal to reform the British Strongstyle faction. Other fans seemed to like the idea, with many stating that some other stars could join the group.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

Fans are waiting for the former world champion to return to the ring to lead a faction in WWE.

Many fans want William Regal's son to be part of the group.

The faction makes a lot of sense to many fans.

Fans want to see an international faction thrive in WWE.

The idea would work even better with more tag team titles on the line. The company could split the Undisputed Tag Team Championship soon.

Nick Aldis could return to the ring to join the faction and make it even bigger. He is a top British wrestler who would fit right in with Butch and Bate. His current rivalry against The Bloodline could lead to his in-ring return, which would require him to get some backup.

Nick Aldis and The Bloodline have a good story brewing on WWE SmackDown

The SmackDown General Manager doesn’t seem afraid to do the right thing for the brand. He’s been getting in Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman’s faces in recent weeks, and the rivalry between the two sides keeps getting better.

Aldis has booked a Fatal Four-Way Match for The Tribal Chief to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He made the decisions after Reigns and The Bloodline ruined a Triple Threat Match between AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton.

Nick Aldis could continue to get under Roman Reigns’ skin following WrestleMania. It could lead to the General Manager’s in-ring return, and he could go head-to-head with The Tribal Chief after he loses the title.

Do you want Nick Aldis to drop his authority role to get back in the ring? Sound off in the comments section below.

