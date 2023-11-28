WWE fans think they noticed something about CM Punk on RAW, and it's not a good sign

CM Punk made a stunning return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames. Fans are excited to see The Best in the World back, but some think that there’s something different about him.

Punk made a significant return on Saturday at Survivor Series and followed it up with an appearance on RAW two days later. It was his first promo for the company in over eight years.

Fans were waiting to see what CM Punk had to say to the WWE Universe. While he could have said many things on Monday night, many felt his promo was unimpactful and fell short at the end of the day.

Following his appearance on RAW, a fan took to Twitter to point out something different about CM Punk on RAW. The fan claimed that The Best in the World did not have the fire in his eyes that he used to have, and may not be happy after returning to WWE.

Expand Tweet

Many other fans seconded the opinion after watching his promo closely, claiming he did not have the fire that he had during his previous WWE stint or even during some of his AEW appearances.

Check out some fan reactions below:

Fan reactions following Punk's appearance on the show

Some more fan reactions

The theory is fan-based and very subjective and isn’t really something that may be close to reality. However, some fans think it could be true, as Punk pointed out that he was back to make money during his promo on RAW.

CM Punk’s backstage behavior on WWE RAW was revealed

The Best in the World had his fair share of problems during his previous stint in WWE. He had a controversial time in AEW too, and that made it clear that he’s not the easiest person to get along with.

Following his appearance on RAW, it was revealed what the mood backstage was like after Punk’s first appearance on the brand following his recent return. It was noted that CM Punk was "in a good mood" and tried to approach everybody.

"Everything seemed pretty positive all around, but we’ll see in a couple months if it sticks," said another wrestler.

The Best in the World’s new contract could have some terms and conditions related to how he must conduct himself during work hours. Only time will reveal how his second run with WWE unfolds.

Are you happy to see CM Punk back in the Stamford-based promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.