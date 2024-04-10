WWE fans think Roman Reigns will turn "babyface" and set his sights on 16-time champion upon his epic comeback after WrestleMania XL loss

After a shocking defeat at WrestleMania 40, the WWE Universe is buzzing with speculations that Roman Reigns might ditch the villain role and become the good guy again upon his return. This potential shift could ignite a possible feud with his old buddy, Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

Many expected The Visionary to turn his back on Cody Rhodes at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Instead, he pulled a surprising "Shield" move, taking a brutal chair shot intended for Rhodes at the hands of The Tribal Chief that had been in the making for years.

Ever since Reigns returned to SummerSlam 2020, he played an ultimate heel on TV and also started The Bloodline journey with his cousins. When The American Nightmare pinned the Head of The Table at WrestleMania XL, he was seen smiling and received heartwarming reactions from the fans.

Roman Reigns also broke his silence after losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion to Rhodes in Philadelphia. He shared a video of him back in the gym, stating he's already pumped for what's next. An X (formerly Twitter) post suggested that The Bloodline leader's next TV appearance is on SmackDown before SummerSlam 2024.

The WWE Universe erupted on social media, speculating that The Tribal Chief's triumphant return signals a babyface turn and finally settling the score with Seth Rollins once and for all at this year's Biggest Party of the Summer.

Check out a few reactions below:

On the other hand, some fans don't want the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion to make his return and wishes that he should hang his boots.

Cody Rhodes opens up about his match against Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40

The American Nightmare has been on the path to becoming the WWE Champion for almost two years. After overcoming opponents, such as Shinsuke Nakamura, Brock Lesnar, Damian Priest, and several others, Cody Rhodes finished his story by dethroning Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

Thanks to The Undertaker, John Cena, and Rollins who came to his aid in a "Bloodline Rules" stipulation match. During an interview with TODAY, Cody Rhodes shared his thoughts on ending one of the most historic title reigns in WWE history. He said:

"Oh! It feels just so sweet and it's validating because this main-event of yesterday's WrestleMania 40 was totally willed into existence by the fans. We were gonna go one way, thinking The Rock vs. Roman Reigns. They made it clear they wanted something else and we got to the finish line. Extremely validating."

Check out the full interview below:

Only time will tell if Roman Reigns challenges The American Nightmare for a title rematch on his big return or if will he shift his focus on The Visionary.

