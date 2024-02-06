A recent segment on the latest episode of WWE RAW has fans believing that Cody Rhodes could still face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL. The thought of seeing The American Nightmare finish the story has many fans excited.

Rhodes looked all set to face Roman Reigns once again at WrestleMania after winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. However, he shocked fans by dropping his dream of becoming a world champion in favor of The Rock on last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Many people believed that Cody Rhodes would simply pick Seth Rollins as his opponent for WrestleMania 40 on the latest edition of RAW. However, The American Nightmare could not decide before Drew McIntyre interrupted their segment.

The fact that the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner did not choose Rollins despite the latter begging him to do so on RAW has many fans believing that the creative team could twist the story around. The backlash from The Rock’s arrival could force the management to change their plans, allowing Rhodes to finish his story at The Show of Shows this year.

Check out some of the fan reactions to Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre’s segment on RAW below:

Many WWE fans are hopeful that Rhodes' Royal Rumble win will mean something at the end of the day.

A few fans are hopeful that Triple H is just playing around with them and that the right move will be made.

Others are sure that Cody already made his choice on last week's episode of SmackDown.

A fan thinks Cody Rhodes could get his WrestleMania XL match at Elimination Chamber 2024 instead.

Some fans are convinced that Cody Rhodes will compete against Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship.

It looks almost certain that The Rock will be taking Rhodes’ spot away from him for WrestleMania XL. However, the latest segment on WWE RAW has many fans believing that a miracle could allow the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner to finish his story.

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns were originally planned to main event WWE WrestleMania XL

After winning the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble Match, Cody Rhodes wasted no time in pointing at Roman Reigns to make his decision crystal clear. The American Nightmare seemed over the moon on the episode of Monday Night RAW that followed, but his mood dipped on Friday Night SmackDown.

The original plan was to have Rhodes vs. Reigns II at WrestleMania XL. Reports suggest The Rock injected himself into a rivalry against Roman Reigns after CM Punk suffered an injury and Brock Lesnar was named in a controversy.

While The Great One might believe that he can bring star power to The Show of Shows, it must be noted that many WWE fans are hoping to see Rhodes finish his story instead. Roman Reigns remains the hot target for WrestleMania XL.

Do you want to see WWE scrap its current plans to take The American Nightmare all the way to WrestleMania XL? Sound off in the comments section below!

