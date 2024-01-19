WWE fans want Cody Rhodes to assault officials at Royal Rumble 

WWE fans want Cody Rhodes to get aggressive and assault officials if he loses the Royal Rumble match.

Since his WWE return, Cody Rhodes has become one of the most beloved superstars in the company. Pretty much everyone loves him, thanks to his antics in and outside the ring.

Cody's return to the company was driven primarily by his goal to become a WWE World Champion. While he got his chance at last year's WrestleMania, The American Nightmare fell short. Hence, Cody was the first to declare himself for the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match to finally achieve his dream.

With the 2024 Royal Rumble just around the corner, fans are already fantasy-booking their favorite WWE Superstars in different scenarios. Many want Cody to get angry and assault WWE officials if he fails to win the Royal Rumble match this year.

Matt Morgan warns WWE against preventing Cody Rhodes from finishing his story

Earlier this year, The Rock made his shocking return to the WWE and confronted Jinder Mahal. Following the segment, the Brahma Bull teased a potential match against Roman Reigns. A feud between the two men was rumored for the past few years, but nothing came as close to this.

However, this would put Cody Rhodes' dream of finishing his story as a match the magnitude of The Rock and Roman Reigns would most likely take place at WrestleMania.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan stated that not allowing Rhodes to finish his story could make many fans furious.

"I know The Rock's the biggest star. Rock is the biggest star in the world. I get that. I still don't think it's (...) For years, we kept saying how much longer WWE gonna have to reach out to the Hulk Hogans, the John Cenas, the Stone Colds, and The Rocks to keep coming back at 'Mania because they've not done a good job in developing their new stars. Well, they've done a good job developing their new stars. With all due respect to The Rock and all these other historic legends, I would not, I'm telling you, I would not have bas**dized my storyline with Cody Rhodes that we've built for two years," he said.

He continued:

"Is he not the highest merch mover, one of them? [R-Truth was number one last week] The last week, but he's super over. [Him, LA Knight] You're proving my point. These are all new stars. You're bas**rdizing them, du**ed them down, lowering them all down one level every time you bring these old stars back. You needed to do it back in the day when you didn't have that young star that was developed, right? There weren't many. We have them now. There's no reason to do this. This is my opinion. I wouldn't do it. I wouldn't do it at the behest of screwing over a two-year story. You're gonna lose so many of us, me included, if you don't have Cody finish the story." [10:02 - 11:19]

It remains to be seen if Cody Rhodes can win the Royal Rumble match and finally finish his story at WrestleMania 40.

