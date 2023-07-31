WWE fans want Rhea Ripley to be banned from ringside following controversial title match

WWE Superstars Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have amassed nuclear heat from a few fans following their controversial antics at NXT: The Great American Bash 2023.

The recently concluded brand-exclusive premium live event saw Dominik Mysterio put his NXT North American Championship on the line against Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali in a triple-threat match. It accounted for an entertaining bout, with all three superstars taking turns donating to the action.

Rhea Ripley was at ringside, accompanying her on-screen boyfriend and fellow Judgment Day member, Dominik. The Women's World Champion made her presence known throughout the match and heavily influenced the result.

Wes Lee jumped over Ripley to hit Dominik Mysterio at ringside. The Eradicator furiously responded by putting Lee through the announce desk with a Riptide. She also helped Dominik use her title as a weapon. Later in the match, she prevented Mustafa Ali from securing the victory by pulling him away from the ring.

Ultimately, The Nightmare's well-calculated moves and Dominik's in-ring heroics allowed the latter to retain his gold. While several in the WWE Universe appreciated the top heels' booking on the show, others were furious over the title bout's outcome.

Some fans argued that Dominik Mysterio could not win a match alone, which took away his credibility as a champion. Others suggested that Rhea Ripley should be banned from ringside for Dominik's matches to keep things fair since the heels "don't play by the rules."

Here's what WWE fans had to say about Rhea Ripley helping Dominik Mysterio retain the NXT North American Championship this past Sunday:

GrcWill @CovingtonWill03 twitter.com/wwenxt/status/… Rhea needs to be ban from ringside, this some mess. Dom shouldn’t be champion

Dale Yamamoto @DaleYamamoto1 @WWENXT @DomMysterio35 Once again, this guy can't win matches without the help of his girlfriend. Just like Roman Reigns which is the reason why he's still Champion. Dom will never be as good or as great as his dad Rey Mysterio. Rey didn't need help to become WWE Champion.

It is worth noting that many in the WWE Universe were pleased with the finish. They argued that Ali coming close to the win and Lee kicking out of Riptide accounted for convincing near-falls. Fans further asserted that stealing a victory with Ripley's help makes Dominik Mysterio an attractive heel on the roster.

Will Rhea Ripley defend her Women's World Championship at SummerSlam 2023?

The reigning Women's World Champion's brutal attack left Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan injured on RAW earlier this month. While the latter has sustained a real-life injury and will be out of action, Rodriguez is expected to go after Ripley.

Rodriguez didn't appear on Monday Night RAW last week. However, she is expected to return on the red brand tonight and confront Ripley for costing her the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship and brutalizing Morgan.

If WWE has planned for Rhea Ripley to defend her title at the upcoming premium live event, we could see Rodriguez challenge The Judgment Day member to a championship bout on the final episode of RAW before SummerSlam.