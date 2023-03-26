WWE fans worried that Gunther will be punished for throwing a table dangerously close to the front row

WWE Superstar Gunther delivered one of the most memorable spots on the latest edition of SmackDown as he threw a table in frustration.

It all started when Adam Pearce met with Drew McIntyre and Sheamus for a contract signing ahead of the Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania. Both superstars are set to challenge Gunther for the title in a triple-threat bout.

The Imperium leader decided to make his presence known when he openly mocked both his challengers and proceeded to insult The Brawling Brutes' Butch and Ridge Holland. An annoyed Butch charged at the champion while the latter prepared a befitting response.

In frustration, Gunther screamed at Adam Pearce and threw a table over the top rope. The spot garnered a lot of attention on social media, with fans hooking up about how The Ring General casually flipped the desk, which landed quite close to the barricade.

The WWE Universe couldn't stop rewatching the video and found room for humor while discussing the spot. Many even compared him to Brock Lesnar, drawing similarities between the two superstars. Meanwhile, others were worried about the champion possibly getting punished for the sequence.

Here's how fans reacted to Gunther throwing the table on SmackDown:

PE3 @TheEnemiesPE3 My boy Butch had no choice but to jump him #SmackDown Gunther was disrespectful as hell with that “What’re you looking at?”My boy Butch had no choice but to jump him Gunther was disrespectful as hell with that “What’re you looking at?” 😭 My boy Butch had no choice but to jump him 😂😂 #SmackDown https://t.co/I3ReLgDCTW

Yusuf Alvi @YAFilms @TheEnemiesPE3 Appropriate reaction to the table almost wiping out the front row lmao @TheEnemiesPE3 Appropriate reaction to the table almost wiping out the front row lmao https://t.co/wNHZORAAYG

𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐧 @lokibucky3 @TheEnemiesPE3 Me if I was sitting front row and Gunther threw that table in my direction @TheEnemiesPE3 Me if I was sitting front row and Gunther threw that table in my direction https://t.co/q748xplASd

Joshua Gresham aka “Gresh” @JoshGreshamORG anybody else was worried that gunther was gonna yeet that whole table into the crowd? just me? lol anybody else was worried that gunther was gonna yeet that whole table into the crowd? just me? lol https://t.co/Winc3uYMwz

bri @romanspearme #SmackDown gunther almost gave everyone in the front row a ticket to see god. gunther almost gave everyone in the front row a ticket to see god. 😭 #SmackDown https://t.co/2rP2pcZ8Bu

la creatura takes manhattan @bruhznetsov gunther if that table he threw hit anyone in the front row gunther if that table he threw hit anyone in the front row https://t.co/W06PdwX892

bri @romanspearme bri @romanspearme #SmackDown gunther almost gave everyone in the front row a ticket to see god. gunther almost gave everyone in the front row a ticket to see god. 😭 #SmackDown https://t.co/2rP2pcZ8Bu green shirt guy on raw next week after gunther killed him with the table. twitter.com/romanspearme/s… green shirt guy on raw next week after gunther killed him with the table. twitter.com/romanspearme/s… https://t.co/GXsYhqufy6

Spartaprime @Spartaprime #SmackDown Gunther threw that table like he was Brock Lesnar! Looked like it was going to hit the crowd Gunther threw that table like he was Brock Lesnar! Looked like it was going to hit the crowd 😲 #SmackDown https://t.co/4NZ32r1pVy

Nathaniel @truNathaniel PE3 @TheEnemiesPE3 My boy Butch had no choice but to jump him #SmackDown Gunther was disrespectful as hell with that “What’re you looking at?”My boy Butch had no choice but to jump him Gunther was disrespectful as hell with that “What’re you looking at?” 😭 My boy Butch had no choice but to jump him 😂😂 #SmackDown https://t.co/I3ReLgDCTW Are we ignoring that Gunther damn near killed someone with that table lmao twitter.com/theenemiespe3/… Are we ignoring that Gunther damn near killed someone with that table lmao twitter.com/theenemiespe3/…

𝐤𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐤𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐲’𝐬 #𝟏 𝐟𝐚𝐧 🎀 @ms2002princess

gunther is going to receive the worst punishment ever for throwing that table gunther is going to receive the worst punishment ever for throwing that table 😭https://t.co/Txz329OJCR

Soon after, Gunther locked horns with Butch in a singles match and secured a win. The post-match segment saw a chaotic brawl featuring McIntyre, Sheamus, Gunther, and the remaining members of Imperium and The Brawling Brutes.

WWE reportedly planning to bring Gunther for a match on RAW next week

Xero News @NewsXero Raw



Already out there but for anyone who wants it. RawAlready out there but for anyone who wants it. https://t.co/IHaxIVT7o8

The latest backstage reports have suggested WWE's plans for the final episode of RAW before WrestleMania 39. A rumored match for the night will see Intercontinental Champion Gunther appear on the red brand for a bout against Dolph Ziggler.

As of this writing, there is no update on whether Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci will accompany the Imperium leader on RAW. However, the creative team can pull off a massive swerve by having both Sheamus and Drew McIntyre make surprise appearances and attack The Ring General on the red brand.

Poll : 0 votes