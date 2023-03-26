WWE fans worried that Gunther will be punished for throwing a table dangerously close to the front row

WWE Superstar Gunther delivered one of the most memorable spots on the latest edition of SmackDown as he threw a table in frustration.
It all started when Adam Pearce met with Drew McIntyre and Sheamus for a contract signing ahead of the Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania. Both superstars are set to challenge Gunther for the title in a triple-threat bout.
The Imperium leader decided to make his presence known when he openly mocked both his challengers and proceeded to insult The Brawling Brutes' Butch and Ridge Holland. An annoyed Butch charged at the champion while the latter prepared a befitting response.
In frustration, Gunther screamed at Adam Pearce and threw a table over the top rope. The spot garnered a lot of attention on social media, with fans hooking up about how The Ring General casually flipped the desk, which landed quite close to the barricade.
The WWE Universe couldn't stop rewatching the video and found room for humor while discussing the spot. Many even compared him to Brock Lesnar, drawing similarities between the two superstars. Meanwhile, others were worried about the champion possibly getting punished for the sequence.
Here's how fans reacted to Gunther throwing the table on SmackDown:
Soon after, Gunther locked horns with Butch in a singles match and secured a win. The post-match segment saw a chaotic brawl featuring McIntyre, Sheamus, Gunther, and the remaining members of Imperium and The Brawling Brutes.
WWE reportedly planning to bring Gunther for a match on RAW next week
The latest backstage reports have suggested WWE's plans for the final episode of RAW before WrestleMania 39. A rumored match for the night will see Intercontinental Champion Gunther appear on the red brand for a bout against Dolph Ziggler.
As of this writing, there is no update on whether Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci will accompany the Imperium leader on RAW. However, the creative team can pull off a massive swerve by having both Sheamus and Drew McIntyre make surprise appearances and attack The Ring General on the red brand.