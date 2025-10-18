  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • WWE Finally Makes An Announcement On Seth Rollins Amid Surgery Rumors 

WWE Finally Makes An Announcement On Seth Rollins Amid Surgery Rumors 

By Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Oct 18, 2025 16:46 GMT
(Image credits - WWE
(Image credits - WWE's official website)

Over the last few days, there's been plenty of speculation about Seth Rollins and how he might have to relinquish his World Heavyweight Title due to a shoulder injury sustained at Crown Jewel 2025. WWE has now announced that RAW GM Adam Pearce is set to address the situation surrounding Rollins this Monday.

Ad

Seth Rollins being kicked out of The Vision last week on RAW has been heavily rumored to be a decision taken due to the former's health setback. With reports also suggesting that the World Heavyweight Champion might have to undergo surgery soon, it's being rumored that WWE might have him vacate the gold.

Amid this, the global juggernaut has announced that RAW's General Manager, Adam Pearce, will provide clarity on the situation on the upcoming edition of the show. While it's anyone's guess what Pearce will have to say, fans might have to prepare for the worst as there's a chance Rollins could go on a prolonged hiatus.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

WWE was forced to cancel major plans due to Seth Rollins' injury

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was noted that WWE had major plans for The Vision if Seth Rollins hadn't been injured and kicked out of the stable. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed were in line to capture the World Tag Team Championships currently held by Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

Ad

That said, fans of Breakker and Reed might not be too disappointed, as the breakup with Rollins might suggest that both of them could embark upon singles runs now. The Vision could now chart a new path in WWE with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in the front and centre, no longer under anyone's command.

As for Rollins, one can only hope he recovers in time and returns with vengeance on his mind to take on his former stablemates soon.

About the author
Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.

During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.

Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.

Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications