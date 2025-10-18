WWE Finally Makes An Announcement On Seth Rollins Amid Surgery Rumors 

Over the last few days, there's been plenty of speculation about Seth Rollins and how he might have to relinquish his World Heavyweight Title due to a shoulder injury sustained at Crown Jewel 2025. WWE has now announced that RAW GM Adam Pearce is set to address the situation surrounding Rollins this Monday.Seth Rollins being kicked out of The Vision last week on RAW has been heavily rumored to be a decision taken due to the former's health setback. With reports also suggesting that the World Heavyweight Champion might have to undergo surgery soon, it's being rumored that WWE might have him vacate the gold.Amid this, the global juggernaut has announced that RAW's General Manager, Adam Pearce, will provide clarity on the situation on the upcoming edition of the show. While it's anyone's guess what Pearce will have to say, fans might have to prepare for the worst as there's a chance Rollins could go on a prolonged hiatus.WWE was forced to cancel major plans due to Seth Rollins' injuryOn a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was noted that WWE had major plans for The Vision if Seth Rollins hadn't been injured and kicked out of the stable. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed were in line to capture the World Tag Team Championships currently held by Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.That said, fans of Breakker and Reed might not be too disappointed, as the breakup with Rollins might suggest that both of them could embark upon singles runs now. The Vision could now chart a new path in WWE with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in the front and centre, no longer under anyone's command.As for Rollins, one can only hope he recovers in time and returns with vengeance on his mind to take on his former stablemates soon.