WWE should follow up on CM Punk's bold Royal Rumble spoiler, feels former wrestling writer (Exclusive) 

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels CM Punk may have let out a huge spoiler for the Royal Rumble.

Punk confronted Drew McIntyre on RAW this week after The Scottish Warrior called him out for leaving and getting a hero's welcome after nearly ten years. McIntyre felt that he should also take the same path. The Best in the World was not impressed with this narrative, and the two men engaged in a war of words. Punk finally closed the segment, predicting that he would win the Rumble match and, as a gesture, he would eliminate McIntyre last.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo stated that WWE should ensure that the prediction does indeed come true at the Royal Rumble. He felt that CM Punk was a huge babyface and needed to deliver on what he promised the fans to earn their trust and credibility.

"I liked this very much, no problem whatsoever. What's interesting to me is, when he says, 'You're gonna be the last one I throw out.' Let's see if they follow up with that. They should. I hope they don't forget about that in two weeks. When Punk says something bro, he's gotta do it." [From 26:40 onwards]

Russo feels Drew McIntyre could destroy CM Punk in a shoot fight

During the same conversation, Russo pointed out how the two men looked so contrasting on TV. He felt that CM Punk looked like a grizzled veteran while Drew looked bigger and stronger.

"When you look at these two in the ring, and the size. You know, Punk's older. Like Drew would destroy this dude bro. This isn't 20 years ago. This is now. You know what I mean?" [From 27:13 onwards]

With the Royal Rumble in just a couple of weeks, it will be interesting to see who emerges as a favorite to win the mega event on January 27.

