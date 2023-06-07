"WWE gonna be mad", "Face turn gon hit so different" - Fans convinced top heel's viral video breaking character is prelude to a face turn

WWE fans are convinced that top heel Austin Theory seemingly breaking character on social media, foreshadows his babyface turn.

Theory was drafted to the main roster in 2021 and was instantly taken under the tutelage of Vince McMahon. He was widely seen as the next face of the company and was given a heavy push after he won the Money in the Bank briefcase and became the youngest United States Champion in the company's history. He accomplished all this while being a despicable heel.

However, Austin Theory may have changed certain fan opinions in a recently shared video by seemingly breaking character. The 26-year-old recently shared footage of him wearing the Iron Man mask.

Theory stated that it was time to save the world and asked Jarvis, the hero's trusted assistant, to close the mask. The video has caught many's attention, and WWE fans have already begun speculating about the US Champion turning babyface soon.

Check out the fan reactions below:

A fan stated the company would be disappointed in Theory due to his character break on social media.

Winston Cataldo @Winston34881991 @_Theory1 WWE gonna be mad that you exposed yourself as a nerd

Some fans mentioned Austin Theory's face turn would be something unique they had never seen.

Fanogargano @TheZeebe @_Theory1 Just turn Face rn cause I'm never booing you again after this

Gabe @TheRealGabeG



Gabe @TheRealGabeG

That Theory face turn gon hit so different man @_Theory1 Insane.

A fan wished that the 26-year-old make his upcoming WrestleMania entrance with the Iron Man mask.

Another fan said the US Champ has become cooler due to his love for Iron Man.

Rabbit @rabbit_charisma @_Theory1 Ok fine Austin Theory is cool now

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell wants Kurt Angle to face Austin Theory

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes that WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle should come out of retirement to start a feud with the United States Champion.

Following his retirement from the ring, the WWE Hall of Famer has occasionally appeared on programming. He was featured in a segment with D-Generation X on RAW is XXX before officiating as the special guest referee in a six-man tag team bout where The Street Profits and Seth Rollins defeated Imperium.

Dutch Mantell stated on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk that a feud with Kurt Angle would tremendously benefit Austin Theory.

"I don't think it could hurt. If they're able to get what Cena said out of people's minds or if they're even still thinking about that, I'm sure it's in the back of their heads. But I think him and Angle could have some great skits, some great backstage stuff, stuff in the ring. It's gonna be kinda not funny but cute, smarta** and Kurt was great with that stuff. So just an idea, I think it'll help Theory a lot," Mantell said.

It remains to be seen if Austin Theory will transition into a babyface character ahead of Friday Night SmackDown.

Do you want to see Theory change his gimmick? Sound off in the comments section below.

