"WWE gotta release her ASAP" "It's awful" - wrestling fans react to former champion's major botch on SmackDown

WrestleMania is fast approaching and it seems that the magnitude of the situation could be having a major effect on some WWE Superstars.

This week's episode of SmackDown was still stacked even though Roman Reigns and The Rock were absent from the show. Jade Cargill was the focus of the episode and at the end of the show she was able to join forces with Naomi and Bianca Belair.

It was the ending segment that many fans have called into question, since it appears that Kairi Sane tripped on her way into the ring when she should have broken up the count, leading to the belief that the match should have ended in a DQ, not a win for Belair.

Sane has struggled since making her return to WWE and broke character the night she returned to Saudi Arabia when she forgot she was a heel and tried to embrace fans. This has happened several times at live events too, but many fans have been pulling up her recent botches, with her making two major ones on SmackDown.

As the video above shows, Kairi then left Asuka to be attacked by Naomi and it took her several seconds to save her Kabuki Warriors partner.

Fans have shared their thoughts on Kairi Sane

Despite the error, it seems that Cargill was able to do what was planned and got the better of the Kabuki Warriors and Dakota Kai.

Nick Aldis announced a major WrestleMania match following WWE SmackDown

Following the events that closed this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, General Manager Nick Aldis made the announcement that Jade Cargill would team with Naomi and Bianca Belair to take on Damage CTRL this weekend at WrestleMania.

Bayley will be wrestling Iyo Sky for the Women's Championship, and it seems that she now has some backup to ensure that Damage CTRL will not be a factor in her match.

It will be interesting to see if there is any interference from either side that impacts the Women's Championship match.

