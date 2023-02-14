WWE Grand Slam Champion suffers an awful upset in less than five minutes at the hands of Rick Boogs on RAW

Former WWE Champion The Miz was defeated in less than five minutes by the recently returned Rick Boogs on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

Rick Boogs last appeared on WWE television at WrestleMania 38, when he teamed up with Shinsuke Nakamura to challenge The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

Unfortunately, Boogs suffered a severe injury during the bout and had to be helped out of the arena by medical personnel. He had surgery to repair a torn quadricep, keeping him out of the ring for nearly ten months.

Two weeks ago, WWE Official Adam Pearce introduced Boogs as the newest member of RAW. He emerged as a surprise opponent for The A-Lister. The 35-year-old star won his first match after returning with a Fallaway Slam and a modified version of the Military Slam on The Miz.

Tonight on RAW, The A-Lister invited Seth Rollins to The Miz TV segment to address his Elimination Chamber strategy. After a vicious attack by The Visionary on The Miz, he faced Boogs in a quick match-up.

Ahead of the match, the Grand Slam Champion pleaded with Boogs and the referee that the match should not go ahead. However, his word fell on deaf ears as the official rang the bell for the bout to start.

Boogs took down The A-Lister in a short contest with a massive gorilla press. It remains to be seen if the former WWE Champion will feud with Rick Boogs on RAW.

