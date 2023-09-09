WWE Hall of Famer competes in a multi-man match after SmackDown went off the air

After this week's episode of WWE SmackDown went off the air, Rey Mysterio teamed up with Santos Escobar to take on The Street Profits in a tag team match.

The show opened with a women's tag team match featuring Charlotte Flair and Shotzi against IYO SKY and Bayley. The babyfaces won the bout after Asuka appeared at ringside. Later on, Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day collided with Ridge Holland and Butch of the Brawling Brutes.

The current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions were confronted by The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley following the bout. After the show ended, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford came back to the ring and took on the LWO's Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar in a dark match.

Expand Tweet

That wasn't the only match that didn't air on TV that night. Before SmackDown went on the air, Zelina Vega and Michin collided with Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn in a tag team match. In another post-show dark match, Cody Rhodes went one-on-one with Dominik Mysterio.

The last televised match on the show was AJ Styles vs. Jimmy Uso, which was won by The Phenomenal One.

What was the first WWE event you attended? Sound off in the comments below!

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.