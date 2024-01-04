WWE Hall of Famer sends heartfelt message to The Usos

A WWE Hall of Famer had a wholehearted message to The Usos in a post on social media.

Before their breakup, Jimmy and Jey Uso were one of the top tag teams in WWE and one of the greatest ever. The twin brothers parted ways after Jimmy betrayed Jey at SummerSlam last year. Now, Jey is on RAW and having a great singles run, while Jimmy re-joined The Bloodline on SmackDow.

As a team, The Usos won eight championships together. They initially used a combination splash as their tag team finisher before using a variation of The Dudley Boyz's 3D and called it 1D.

In a post on his Instagram account, D-Von Dudley sent a heartfelt message to The Usos for preserving The Dudley's legacy by performing their finishing move. D-Von also showed some love to his twin sons, Terrell and Terrence Hughes, for using the move during their time in AEW.

"You know you've created something special when two generations after you are paying tribute to something you've created. OH MY BROTHER…… TESTIFY!!!!!" D-Von wrote.

The Usos' variation is called 1D and explained as "One and Done." The Hughes twins' move is called the 2D because they are second-generation Dudleys. As for the original, it's named 3D or the Dudley Death Drop.

Jey wants The Usos match at WrestleMania 40

In an interview with Billboard in November 2023, Jey Uso revealed that he wants to face his brother, Jimmy, in a match at WrestleMania 40.

"That would go down as the No. 1 moment in my career if I get to wrestle with Jimmy in the sold-out Philadelphia in front of friends and family," Jey said. "And I'd beat his a**."

It will be interesting to see what WWE's plans are for Jey and Jimmy at WrestleMania 40. As teased over the past few weeks on RAW, Main Event Jey is likely heading for a showdown against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship on Road to WrestleMania.

On the other hand, Jimmy remains one of the most entertaining parts of SmackDown.

