WWE Hall of Famer details working experience with Vince McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch recently shared details about her experience working with Vince McMahon, amid recent allegations against the Stamford-based company's former chairman.

Former WWE employee Janel Grant recently shocked the wrestling world, when she filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon, accusing him of sexual assault and sex trafficking. This led to the former chairman resigning from TKO Group Holdings.

Tammy Sytch, also known by her ring name Sunny, was one of WWE's top female superstars of the 90s. The 51-year-old recently detailed her experience working alongside Mr. McMahon.

During her conversation with BirdCallsLive, Sunny revealed Vince McMahon was never inappropriate towards her. She stated that the former WWE Chairman never made a move towards her. The Hall of Famer further guessed the reason behind it:

“People always ask me, was he inappropriate towards me? And I say, ‘Not at all, he was like a father figure towards me.’ He was never inappropriate, never out of line towards me. And then it makes me think if he’s doing this with all these other girls. Okay, what was wrong with me? Why was I not? It’s kind of depressing, everybody else is getting hit on and sh*t on, let’s say, and paid off. But he never once made a move to move towards me. So, I guess I wasn’t his this type,” she said. [H/T: Web Is Jericho]

You can listen to the entire interview below:

John Cena opens up about his relationship with Vince McMahon

16-time World Champion John Cena shares a strong bond with Mr. McMahon. The Cenation Leader has been vocal about his relationship with his former boss.

During his appearance on the Howard Stern Show, John Cena shared his thoughts regarding the allegations and the lawsuit against Vince McMahon. The 46-year-old explained why the entire situation was unfortunate for him:

"I've openly said, I love the guy, I have a great relationship with the guy, and that’s that. It's largely my construct of operating with honesty and communication. Those are strong leads to handling any problem or achievement. The whole thing is super unfortunate, and it s**ks. It deals with an individual I love and an entity I love. I want everyone to have the experience that I have. Not only do I tell a friend that I love them, but I switch to the entity and say, 'How can I help?'" [H/T: Fightful]

Expand Tweet

John Cena is currently away from the company. His last in-ring appearance was in a losing cause against Solo Sikoa in a singles match at Crown Jewel last year.

Do you wish to see John Cena back in action? Sound off in the comments section below.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!