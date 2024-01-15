WWE Hall of Famer labels upcoming match involving Roman Reigns a "good idea" (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns is set to have a massive match at WWE Royal Rumble this year, where he will be going up against three other superstars to defend his title. Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently commented on the booking, sharing his thoughts on the match.

The Tribal Chief has retained his Undisupited WWE Universal Title for a record-breaking period so far, going past 1200 days as of writing. His star power ensures that each of his rare appearances get a massive pop and every match of his are considered the main attraction.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long shared his approval of the WWE match booking.

"I don't know how they are thinking now, okay? In my opinion, I think this is pretty good. A good four-way to end, you got some names there, you got some great competitors in there. So I think this is really great. Don't know what the outcome is gonna be, but it is gonna be something that will hook fans now you got four guys in there. Four top guys like that, there's gotta be something that's really gonna take place there. So I think that's a really good idea." [2:30 onwards]

Another WWE veteran has commented on the possibility of a match bettween Roman Reigns and Karrion Kross

While Karrion Kross is certainly a captivating performer, Dutch Mantell believes a match between him and Roman Reigns is not a good idea.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran stated:

"No. Hell, that would hurt Roman Reigns. It's supposed to help Karrion Kross, but it would actually hurt Roman for him to be in the same ring with Karrion Kross. The people would sit there like this [arms folded]. That's what you don't want them to do." [27:12 – 27:31]

It remains to be seen how long Roman Reigns can hold on to his championship belt.

