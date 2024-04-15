WWE Hall of Famer reacts to Vince McMahon's trainer's message about recent allegations (Exclusive)

A recent message from Vince McMahon's trainer has prompted a response from WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long.

McMahon's trainer, Michael Monteforte, commented on the former missing this year's WrestleMania after ex-WWE employee Janel Grant accused him of sex trafficking. Since the 78-year-old had been involved in every installment of The Showcase of the Immortals in some capacity, his absence from this year's show was noticeable.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long said Vince McMahon was responsible for making him a prominent name in pro wrestling.

"Well, like I always said, you know, there's nothing that's gonna make me feel any different about Vince, okay? Like I said, whatever these accusations are, in my eyesight, he is innocent until proven guilty. But I ain't got nothing to do with that, so I am talking about what the man [has] done for me. And like I said I wouldn't be right here being able to talk to you or be in the position that I am in if it had not been for Vince McMahon and God (...) He created this. Like his trainer was saying to turn your back on him now, that's, uh, I don't know." [1:10 onwards]

A WWE veteran commented on Vince McMahon's role in Cody Rhodes' return

Many credit the Triple H-led creative team for Cody Rhodes' meteoric rise in WWE following the latter's comeback. However, Dutch Mantell thinks Vince McMahon played a crucial role in The American Nightmare's return to the global juggernaut.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell highlighted that McMahon was responsible for Rhodes' comeback but many had forgotten that.

"How quickly the opinion changes. Really, if it wasn't for Vince McMahon, Cody wouldn't be there. But you can't mention him and Bruce [Prichard] was the other one (...) Vince is the guy that was, but is no more." [15:20 onwards]

You can watch the video below:

As of now, it is still unclear whether Vince McMahon will ever return to WWE after resigning from TKO's Board of Directors.

