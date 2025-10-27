WWE Hall of Famer Ready To Return For Huge Rematch With Discontinued Stipulation

A WWE legend has proposed returning for a huge match against an old rival with a discontinued stipulation. Triple H, who would need to make the call for any such return, has not reacted yet. While Torrie Wilson may not be participating in active competition in WWE recently, the star has not completely put away her wrestling boots. Over the past few years, she's made several appearances, although mostly they have been non-wrestling ones. Even so, as Nikki Bella and Trish Stratus have proven, the company is more than open to bringing back legends and putting on marquee matches. Wilson though, wants a very specific rematch, as she reposted the video of her facing Stacy Keibler in a Lingerie Match. The two stars had competed against each other at No Mercy back in the day, and it seems that she's more than ready to return for the bout again. While the two legends facing each other is not completely out of the question, the stipulation is not going to be brought back, as those days are long past for WWE. &quot;Who wants a re-match?&quot;It has been a while since Wilson laced up her boots. The last time she wrestled it was at Royal Rumble 2021. She also competed at the 2018 Royal Rumble, as well as Evolution. Triple H has made a habit of bringing back legends to WWEWhile legends did return previously as well, since the arrival of Triple H, several stars like Trish Stratus and Nikki Bella have returned. Brock Lesnar, despite being involved in a controversy surrounding Vince McMahon, was also brought back.Bringing back Torrie Wilson would make complete sense from the Game's perspective. Now, it remains to be seen if the star is back soon and if Stacy Keibler is also brought back, since the star has not really appeared other than for a Hall of Fame ceremony.