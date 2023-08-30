WWE Hall of Famer recalls signing a waiver before legendary WrestleMania match

WWE WrestleMania is often described as the event where legends are made because of its history, and it is the biggest wrestling show of the year. Hall of Famer Edge has had many career-defining moments at The Show of Show, he recently talked about signing a waiver before one of his legendary matches.

Edge was upset when he was put in a program with Mick Foley for WrestleMania 22 in 2006. He won the WWE Championship earlier that year but quickly dropped it to John Cena less than a month later.

In an appearance on the Brotherly Love Podcast, the 49-year-old legend shared the details behind his hardcore match against Foley at WrestleMania 22. The Rated-R Superstar explained that he signed a waiver before the bout, absolving the company of any wrongdoing if something goes wrong.

"I always say that I'm probably missing a chip," Edge said. "We were heading into WrestleMania 22, and I was wrestling this guy named Mick Foley, who is also missing a chip. I thought that Edge should be in the main event. I thought I'd really put in the work to earn that, and I had a chip on my shoulder," said Edge.

The former World Heavyweight Champion added:

"So when they said, 'How about you wrestle Mick?', I was like, 'Great because he's just as nuts.' We got together, and we said to ourselves, 'Okay, we're gonna steal this show.' We're in a hardcore match, which means there's no rules. I had to sign a waiver before, that if anything happened to me, no one was responsible but me. Signed it, didn't even think about it. I was like, 'Yup,' signed it. I'm coming to steal the show." [H/T WrestleZone]

Edge defeated Mick Foley at WrestleMania 22 in one of the most brutal matches in WWE history. It had barbed wire baseball bats, thumbtacks, and a flaming table spot.

Is Edge done with WWE?

The Rated R Superstar's contract with WWE reportedly expires in September. There were rumors that he was done with the company and was even linked to a potential move to AEW.

However, Edge clarified in a video posted last week that he has a contract extension in his inbox, just waiting to be signed. The Hall of Famer stated that he doesn't know if he wants to continue wrestling after having a great match with Sheamus on SmackDown a couple of weeks ago in his hometown of Toronto, Canada.

Edge was forced to retire in 2011 due to a neck injury. He made his in-ring return in 2020, and having the power to know when his career is over is much harder.

