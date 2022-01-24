WWE Hall of Famer reveals the reason Triple H was not popular backstage

Triple H is a former WWE Champion and one of the most popular superstars in the company's history.

His success has always had an asterisk, as many believe he was pushed because of his connections with Vince McMahon.

However, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has rubbished those claims.

The Game gained backstage influence early on in his WWE career thanks to his friendships with Shawn Michaels and Vince McMahon. He later married McMahon's daughter Stephanie McMahon.

There have been multiple former superstars who have claimed that he used his influence to get ahead.

Speaking on his podcast Grilling JR, Jim Ross said that Triple H always had the potential to shine on his own. But it was the way he navigated political waters and his mannerisms that led to a lot of the guys backstage not liking him.

''I knew he [Triple H] was going to be a star and if you couldn’t figure that out, you were just being unobjective and being a typical paranoid wrestler. He was going to take some spots because he was willing to put in the work to see that that got done. Some of his mannerisms and how he navigated the political waters were not universally accepted by a lot of guys that Triple H’s power base affected,'' said Jim Ross

What's next for Triple H?

The King of Kings had a rough start to his career in WCW and WWE. However, he managed to make the right alliances in his career to steadily climb the ladder of success.

He has taken a backseat from in-ring action since he took over backstage duties as the Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development.

The creator of NXT has been on a break since he suffered a cardiac event.

It is not known when The Game will return to his backstage role of handling NXT 2.0.

