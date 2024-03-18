WWE Hall of Famer takes massive shot at Chelsea Green after putting Matt Cardona through flaming table

A WWE legend recently took a massive shot at Chelsea Green while responding to Matt Cardona on Twitter.

At the latest PW Revolver event, Matt Cardona had a rough night as he was put through a flaming table by WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray. Cardona took to Twitter shortly after and shared the video of the incident in question.

Bully Ray couldn't help but reply to the video by poking fun at Chelsea Green, writing that it was hotter than her premium exclusive content.

Bully Ray takes a shot at Green (via Bully's Twitter)

Check out Bully's tweet here.

Chelsea Green on a potential Matt Cardona WWE return

Matt Cardona's stint with WWE came to an end in 2020, when he was let go along with several other top names. The mass release was apparently done as a measure to cut costs amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Cardona has since made a name for himself on the independent scene and is one of the hottest stars outside the WWE umbrella.

Earlier this year, Chelsea Green had a chat with Chris Van Vliet. When Vliet asked about Cardona possibly returning to WWE somewhere down the line, Green had a lot to say in response. Green said she is patiently waiting for Cardona to return to WWE. She further said that it feels crazy that Cardona "wouldn't be" in WWE in the future.

Cardona was never pushed as a main event star in WWE but did incredibly well as a mid-card act. Winning the Intercontinental title at WrestleMania 32 was the biggest accomplishment of his WWE run. Unfortunately, Cardona lost the belt a mere 24 hours later. On WWE RAW after WrestleMania 32, former WWE Champion The Miz defeated Cardona to win the belt.

What do you think of Bully Ray's massive shot at Chelsea and Matt Cardona? Sound off!

