WWE Hall of Famer thinks Charlotte Flair's feud with top male star wouldn't "draw a dime" (Exclusive)

Hall of Famer Teddy Long is not pumped to see a feud between Cody Rhodes and Charlotte Flair, explaining how the rivalry is unlikely to draw any money for WWE.

Cody's father, the late great Dusty Rhodes, had a memorable feud with Charlotte's father, Ric Flair, in the 1980s. Though they first wrestled way back in 1975, their rivalry truly became a major selling point for the NWA in the 1980s.

Dusty and Ric arguably had their greatest match at the Starrcade pay par view in 1985. At the show, Dusty Rhodes came out with the win and captured the NWA World Heavyweight Championship from Ric Flair.

However, the decision was later reversed to a disqualification win for Rhodes, meaning The Nature Boy remained the champion.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis pitched the idea of WWE reigning the Flair vs. Rhodes rivalry by pitting Charlotte against Cody. However, Teddy Long didn't seem excited about this prospective feud, saying the intergender was unlikely to create any anticipation among fans.

"That wouldn't draw a dime," said Teddy Long. [6:30 - 6:31]

Former WWE star Nia Jax thinks highly of Charlotte Flair

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Nia Jax lavished praise on The Queen, among other female talents on the WWE roster.

She mentioned that she had great chemistry with Asuka and that Charlotte was the female "Head of the Table," a reference to her cousin and Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

"I'm obsessed with Asuka," Jax said. "I had such amazing chemistry with Asuka. Charlotte is just top tier, The Head of the Women's Table. All the women are incredible. I like seeing what Zoey Stark is doing, teaming up with Trish [Stratus]. I love Dakota Kai, I love IYO SKY," said Nia Jax.

Charlotte Flair unsuccessfully challenged Asuka for the WWE Women's Title at SummerSlam 2023 in a three-way match also featuring Bianca Belair.

