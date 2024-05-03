WWE Hall of Famer thinks Tony Khan and Vince McMahon could collaborate soon (Exclusive)

As unlikely as it may seem, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long thinks there is a decent chance of Vince McMahon and Tony Khan joining forces.

Over the last few months, McMahon has lost a lot of traction with the pro wrestling world due to several allegations against him. Furthermore, he has reportedly been making moves in the stock market, driving up interest in his next potential move.

Despite Vince and Tony being polar opposites, Hall of Famer Teddy Long explained why Vince McMahon could do the unexpected and collaborate with Tony Khan. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, he stated:

"Well, I feel like this. I think it would happen, and the reason I think it would happen is because that's how Vince operates. He will do what you think he would never do. Okay? I have watched him take something that was just a total sh*t and made [sic] spectacular money with it and made it work. So I just ain't gonna put that down. I mean, that could happen." [2:25 onwards]

Bill Apter disagrees with the WWE Hall of Famer

Although Bill Apter thinks Vince McMahon may try to promote a new product, he does not believe a collaboration with Tony Khan is possible.

On the same episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter stated that Tony Khan would not want to associate himself with the former WWE Chairman after the allegations.

"It's a possibility, but not with Tony Khan. No, no way, Jose. They say nothing, in wrestling anything can happen. That will not happen. Not gonna happen because think of this. With the allegations against Vince McMahon, does Tony Khan want that on his company? They got this guy in there who allegedly did all this horrible stuff. No, no way." [1:49 onwards]

It remains to be seen if the WWE Hall of Famer's prediction will come true someday.

