WWE HoFer sees a lot of The Undertaker in a major name

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker is arguably one of the most influential professional wrestlers of his generation and has impacted several names currently in the industry. Meanwhile, Road Dogg sees a lot of The Phenom from his early days in Damian Priest.

Damian Priest has stated on multiple occasions that The Undertaker is one of his favorite performers in the industry. Moreover, The Archer of Infamy got to pick his hero's brain when The Deadman visited the performance center in Priest's early days in the company.

In an interview with Gaming Bible, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg was seen promoting the release of 2K25: Attitude Era Superstars Pack. During this, he was asked about creating his own version of D-Generation X for a new generation, and while picking the members, he pointed out that he sees a lot of a young Undertaker in SmackDown's Damian Priest.

“I’d have to pick Rhea Ripley for sure, and Damian Priest. Damian reminds me a lot of a younger Undertaker. I might have to take Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, the Street Prophets, too. I could also have JD McDonagh; he could be my new X-Pac. Do you know what, I’ll just take the entire Judgment Day group while I’m at it," Dogg said. [H/T - Gaming Bible]

It'll be interesting to see if Priest ever gets to share the ring with the wrestling legend.

The Undertaker easily gave three decades of his life as a performer to Vince McMahon's promotion. Regardless of his booking as a talent, The Phenom remained loyal to the company and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022.

However, there are many names, including Damian Priest, who want a match with the 7-time WWE World Champion. In an interview with Infinity Sports Network ahead of SummerSlam in Ohio, the former World Heavyweight Champion expressed his interest in facing his childhood hero.

"The Undertaker. He was my favorite growing up; that was the reason why I fell in love with this business. Just the way he made me feel, the emotions that I felt watching this guy, whether it was excitement, fear, whatever. I just knew I need to make somebody feel those emotions for me. He got me excited, and then he's just a cool character, right? He's like Batman, biker, and evil," Priest said.

With WrestleMania 43 taking place in Saudi Arabia, there's a possibility that The Undertaker might have another match in him as a performer.

