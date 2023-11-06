WWE is holding back other promotions for a simple reason, explains Vince Russo (Exclusive)

While WWE is undoubtedly the leading promotion in the world of pro-wrestling, Vince Russo thinks the company is inadvertently hurting other promotions.

The Stamford-based brand's journey in the business has seen it rise far above other competitors. The rivalry between WCW and WWE was a well documented war, which eventually ended in the former being purchased by the latter. Since then, the Vince McMahon-led company has stayed on top.

However, Vince Russo believes that the leading promotion is causing problems for its smaller alternatives. Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Outlaws, the veteran explained his opinion:

"Here's the problem man, that IMPACT, NWA and OVW... Here's the problem they are always going to face bro. The leaders in the industry s*ck. And if the leaders in the industry s*ck, and are turning off the fans, how in god's name are they going to find NWA?" (5:52 onwards)

Vince Russo has commented on Shawn Michaels' backstage personality in WWE

The Heartbreak Kid apparently had a rough phase once in the Stamford-based promotion, owing to his attitude.

Speaking on a video posted by The Hannibal TV, Vince Russo explained that things had deterioted to a point where Vince McMahon and Shawn Michaels were not even on speaking terms.

The problems that Shawn [Michaels] gave us, leading up to WrestleMania, it was evident that, hurt or not, he was going to go home after WrestleMania, and either get his head on straight or... His attitude at that point was so bad that there were no plans for him after that. He needs to go home, he needs to kind of calm down, he needs to rethink things, he needs a rest, he needs a break, and then we'll see where we are in a couple of months.

Shawn Michaels is currently the senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative in WWE. He is also a major part of the creative process in NXT.

