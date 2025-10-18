WWE legend confirms final show; receives heartfelt support from superstars!

WWE has several veterans and legends on the roster, and there's a legend in particular who's set to retire in the coming months. Today, AJ Styles received a loud ovation and a heartfelt sendoff when he revealed that this was his final show in Japan.WWE recently held live events in Japan, one of which was heartbreaking for many in attendance, as AJ Styles made a bombshell announcement regarding his future. A while back, The Phenomenal One confirmed that 2026 will be his last year as an in-ring performer in the Stamford-based promotion.In the show's main event, CM Punk and Shinsuke Nakamura closed the show with a win over The Vision's Bron Brekker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match. After the contest, The King of Strong Style addressed the crowd, and The Second City Saint gave a brief introduction before the Grand Slam Champion (AJ Styles) returned to the ring.The 48-year-old WWE legend appeared and requested Shinsuke Nakamura to be his voice for a piece he prepared for the Japanese crowd, who have been one of his biggest supporters, and the Japanese wrestling industry as a whole, where he got the opportunity to showcase his talents.After Nakamura translated for Styles, the two hugged, and the rest of the roster on the show came out in support of The Phenomenal One, as this was his last time performing for the crowd in Japan. The superstars also lifted Styles for the crowd and gave him a proper send-off before closing the segment.AJ Styles addresses retirement from WWEIn 2016, AJ Styles signed with the Stamford-based promotion under Vince McMahon's regime and got a new platform to showcase his talent as a performer. While many thought the veteran got a late start, The Phenomenal One proved everyone wrong when he captured the WWE Championship less than a year into his debut at Backlash against Dean Ambrose.After nearly a decade of working in WWE, the 48-year-old legend has decided to retire from in-ring competition. During the Crown Jewel Kickoff show, Styles explained his reasons behind retiring and stated he doesn't have much time left as a performer, and thanked the fans for supporting him through thick and thin.The multi-time World Champion and the Men's Grand Slam Champion has almost done it all in the company. It'll be interesting to see how his retirement tour pans out in the coming months, possibly across both brands.